I’ve been getting a lot of story assignments in the countryside around Dayton this past summer. I have no complaints. It’s beautiful country.
Part of the charm lies in meandering along roads that I semi-remember from childhood. The Mahoning Dam area was always the site of the first and last family picnics every year for a long time. And then everybody started building decks on their houses and just celebrated there.
If you drove to a family picnic in the good old days, the journey was from Point A to Point B. There was no aimless adventuring, a pursuit reserved for the traditional Sunday drive. You can miss a lot of countryside that way.
So, I am making up for my deprived childhood in that area. Until a few years ago, I’d never been to Milton Loop Campground. It lived in my imagination as a kind of Xanadu, a place more trustworthy than, say, the Land of Oz.
I was hooked on the campground from my first visit. Now, I make up reasons to cover whatever event they have going on over there.
Even more exotic are the road signs beckoning me to explore McWilliams and Eddyville. I am not making fun of the natives, by the way. I like going places I’ve never been.
One year in the Before Time of 2020, I helped out with the annual ultra marathon held along the Baker Trail. That particular event covered a segment that runs through the Mahoning Dam area. The trip home was a revelation.
I only ever knew of one or two ways in and out of the park, the routes my dad always took.
This violates every tenet of being a newsie. When I first started writing for The L-V in early 2012, Josh advised me to learn at least three ways to get home from any particular town. It was a point that I had learned years before when driving all over central Pennsylvania.
On this day as I followed another course worker out of the park, I was surprised by the amount of flattish farmland to be found. I always thought that most of the park was comprised of rugged terrain suitable for mountain goats and ATVs. But as I helped out at a checkpoint beside a farm lane, I was entertained by a modern hay baler working away in a nearby field.
It’s not what you’d expect to find near a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installation. I always associate the Corps with dynamite, barges and big piles of gravel for some reason.
Now, while gas is below the $4-per-gallon mark for the time being, you might be tempted to take some road trips as fall approaches. I highly recommend checking out the area around Mahoning Dam.
Another amusing route in the same general area is going cross-country from Route 539, also known as the Punxsy Road, to Route 839, aka the Dayton Road. I wrote about my bushwhacking experience up that way a few years ago. That, too, was enlightening.
I think a lot of the fascination comes from having missed out on nearly 40 years of life experiences in this area. I’ve been on all the back roads near State College and the counties surrounding it, but there are nooks and crannies of Armstrong and Clarion counties that are mysteries to me.
That ain’t right.
Part of it is that we are creatures of habit, taking the same route and going the same places day after day. And we wonder sometimes why life seems a little tedious. We take vacations to the beach or New England to change things up.
Well, now, the state of the economy is making those vacations a little too pricey for many folks. On the other hand, you can see a lot of new things for the cost of a half tank of gas if you do it right.
I’ve fallen into the habit of driving somewhere to cover a story and calling that a social life. I guess it was a necessity back during the lockdown of 2020 when there was little that was open. Then again, using a zoom lens to take photos of people standing outside buildings wasn’t very satisfying.
I have an itch to visit Timblin and Pansy as a result. They’re close and they are a reasonable facsimile of exotic places these days.
There is also a chance that you might find a little mom-and-pop store that carries something that the chain stores don’t have right now. So, Mom and Pop get a little extra business and you get something that you want or need.
Me, I’m always on the lookout for places that sell kerosene by the gallon. You never know where you might find some.
Even a short local road trip can be an adventure if you do it right.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]