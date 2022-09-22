I’ve been getting a lot of story assignments in the countryside around Dayton this past summer. I have no complaints. It’s beautiful country.

Part of the charm lies in meandering along roads that I semi-remember from childhood. The Mahoning Dam area was always the site of the first and last family picnics every year for a long time. And then everybody started building decks on their houses and just celebrated there.

