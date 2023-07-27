Summer Reading is in full swing and we send out a big thank you to Mark Boyer and family for coming and helping us learn all about honeybees and what it takes to be a beekeeper at this week’s Un-Bee-lieveable Science program on Tuesday! So much fantastic information, incredible images and great honey to try! Thank you to everyone who came out to learn about the fascinating life of bees!
Coming up, we have the Taste Testing Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. If you can’t see it or feel it — only taste it — do you know what it is? For this challenge, participants will be blindfolded (no peeking!) and given something to taste — nothing gross I promise. You will have to guess what you’ve eaten. At the end, the person with the most correct guesses will win the tasty trophy!
The Annual Summer Carnival will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us as the community comes together for our annual summer carnival. There will be popcorn, face painting, a bounce house, sno-cones, games and prizes. You might even see a princess or superhero! Everything is free! It will be held in Rimersburg Veterans Park.
And don’t forget our grand prize this summer is a Meta Quest 2 (also known as an Oculus Quest 2), a virtual reality headset that comes with two touch controllers!
•
Summer Reading: Eccles-Lesher Reading Challenge — We are still holding our own reading challenge for the kids at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, and the prize for that is a brand new Chromebook!
Your minutes will count toward the big county-wide reading challenge as well. Let us know how many minutes you are reading whenever you stop by the library, or send us a DM on Facebook or Instagram.
•
The Friends of the Library Cookie Walk is coming up fast! During this year’s Southern Clarion County Community Days, our Friends of the Library group will once again be holding their wonderful crowd-pleaser Cookie Walk!
Each year we put the call out to the community asking anyone who is willing to volunteer their time and effort to bake some delicious homemade cookies for this fantastic fundraiser, and each year we are not disappointed. We are hoping 2023 is no different and that we can once again ask for your help in putting together a sensational array of delightful cookies to raise funding and awareness for children’s programming.
If you’re willing to donate cookies, please bring them to the library on Saturday, Aug. 12, by 12:30 p.m. Thanks to everyone who has helped in years past as we continue to keep this crowd favorite alive!
There will also be hot coffee and cold bottled water available for a small fee. Come check out a new Library ‘Friend’!
•
On the Same Page Book Club will feature “Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen — and we have a new date and location!
It will now take place at the Olde Bank Deli & Coffee Shop in East Brady at noon on Monday, Aug. 7.
August’s book pick is a USA Today bestseller: “A grieving widower, a determined girl, a courageous librarian and a mysterious book come together in an uplifting tale of love, loss, friendship and redemption.”
This title is available on Hoopla, Philadelphia’s Libby, as well as Oil Creek Library District in ebook format. We have a print copy available for checkout at the library. Join us for this discussion, taking place at the Olde Bank Deli & Coffee Shop in East Brady!
•
And now a word from our Children’s Programming Coordinator, Ms. Kelly:
Ricky the Rock Snake has taken up residence outside of the library! Ricky started as a handful of rocks painted by our Summer Reading kids. Patrons and passersby have been helping Ricky grow. You can help too! Just add a painted rock or two or three to his tail. Let’s see how big Ricky can get!