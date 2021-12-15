Dear Gayle,
You may want to print my story. I may not be the only one going through this. I can’t get over my ex. I’ve tried. I get on websites and go on some dates, and some of these people seem really nice, but I just keep thinking the whole time I’m out with someone that they’re not him. This has been going on for over two years and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. And now something else came up. I met a man on a site and we began sending messages back and forth and then talking on the phone. We finally went out and he took a picture of me and now I’m the wallpaper on his cell phone screen. I don’t know exactly why, but that makes me nervous. Should I be?
— Nervous Dater
Dear Nervous,
I think the case of nerves is coming from how quickly things are moving with this new man without seeming to be under your control. It might have been far better had you remained single for a while longer and continued to re-learn just who you are so that you might stop seeing yourself only as a unit with your ex before you began dating others. Dating in haste after a significant break-up is not likely to lead to a fully healthy new relationship, nor can it aid in healing a broken one. You might have been desperate to be coupled again without first understanding who you are as a single. Do not cheat yourself — or future others — of that knowledge. As for the man who is moving at the speed of sound, I believe that your instincts are correct; there appears to be a message being sent by his having already “claimed” you in a way by putting your picture so prominently on his phone. He, too, may be unknowingly rushing into a new relationship as a knee-jerk reaction to having lost a previous one. You might need to know more about him to discover if this is true, however, if you take that time, he is likely to see it that you are very interested in him, which it appears that you are not. Consider becoming as functional as you can be on your own before pursuing getting to know any others; dysfunction attracts dysfunction. You do not want that.
Dear Gayle,
Today we had a power outage at the store where I work. The whole area was without power for a few seconds. That isn’t very long, but it’s all it takes to shut down our computer system and it needs to be re-started by a manager, but ours wasn’t there. I was told when I was training that it takes about four hours to get the computers to come back up to use the cash registers, so I got on the announcement speaker and told everyone that and that we could not ring up their purchases and that I was sorry for the inconvenience. Most just got disgusted at having a full cart they had to walk away from, and walked out. Two seemed understanding. One yelled that the system sucks and we’re stupid and that sort of thing. I kept apologizing, but it didn’t make it better. She finally left. It’s not my fault. Don’t people get that?
— I Didn’t Cause This
Dear Didn’t,
The woman who yelled at you knew that it was not your fault. She was very frustrated, and it seems that she was never raised to know how to aim and manage her frustrations in a functional way. While her tantrum was doing no good for the situation, or for herself, she seems to know no other way to vent. All she could see was her own time having been wasted, and that she would need to go through it all again in the future. It reminds me of a scenario I offer to my patients sometimes in group therapy: if you wanted to hang up a picture, but in the process of hammering in a nail you slipped and hit one of your fingers, you would not be likely to grab that pained finger and begin to yell, “Boy! Do nine of my fingers feel great.” For all we know, the woman is usually a pleasant person who would not want to see anyone yelling that way, but she was frustrated and in emotional pain. We have no way to know that for sure, of course. However, from what you told me, it would seem that you were raised with good tools for managing the kind of stress that that situation piled on you. You should be proud of that.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]