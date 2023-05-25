I remember moving to a small coal-mining town when I was very young. I remember my father and brother bringing home reports of accidents, injuries and even death in the mines. The country needed coal, and the miners wanted to support their families, so families worried and prayed while the miners continued to work. Then came a time of sadness that affected me personally along with many other people in town.
I remember holding my father’s hand as I entered my uncle’s house and walked toward the casket placed there. I remember a sudden moment of terror as I realized the casket contained a mirror image of my father. My uncle’s face no longer held its characteristic grin. The eyes that had usually sparkled with mischief and fun were closed. His chuckles had been silenced, and without the animation that made him different, he looked so much like my father that I glanced up to make sure it was really Dad holding my hand.
I remember another sorrow that permeated the entire town. It started in a somewhat confusing way. The children in town were, at first, only told that our neighbor’s son was coming home from Korea, but the sense of gloom, the lack of joy in the news puzzled us. Then we heard there would be an honor guard accompanying him. When someone finally mentioned that his parents would never be able to see his face again, we finally realized — the strong young man who had grown up in our town, the dedicated soldier who had defended our country, the son who would be grieved as long as his parents lived, would have fellow soldiers guarding his casket until the funeral was over and it was placed in the ground.
The grief spread slowly and inexorably through the whole area. All the neighbors who had known him as a little boy, who had watched him grow into a fine young man, who had prayed for him while he was away from home, felt the loss. They realized he had been aware of the danger he faced when he had gone to fight the war. They also knew he had done it for them. They appreciated his desire to serve “God and country.”
There were others who gave up much to serve our country. Many of us have a brother, a nephew, a cousin, a niece, a granddaughter, or other loved one who has served or who is serving. On Memorial Day we will honor those who gave all in service to our country but let us also think of and pray for those who are serving and those who have returned safely. Let us pray for those who are still living but who gave so much of themselves that the life they have left is painful and difficult. Let us always continue to remember.
As we honor those who gave their lives to keep our country free, let us also remember the One who gave His life to free us from sin and make us fit for eternal life with Him. (See Romans 6:22-23.) On this day for remembering, may we also remember we are of more value than many sparrows, and that not even a sparrow falls to the ground outside of God’s will. (See Matthew 10:29-31.) We can be assured that God walks with us and that He has walked with every one of those we think of on this day. He has been with them in the most dreadful, agonizing circumstances they may have faced. They were never alone, and they will never be forgotten.
Jesus has promised, “Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or parents or brothers or wife or children, for the sake of the kingdom of God, who shall not receive many times more in this present time, and in the age to come eternal life.” (See Luke 18:29-30.)
On this day for remembering, and on every day of our lives, the most important thing to keep securely in our hearts, minds, and souls is the love that was written with Jesus’ blood on the cross of Calvary.
•
Love on Calvary
“Look!” said John the Baptist.
“Behold the Lamb of God.”
Again, he saw Him walking
And pointed where He trod.
The spotless Lamb of Glory
Who gave His life for us,
Let eyes of faith behold Him;
Let hearts believe and trust.
For only faith beholds Him,
And only hope can see
The wondrous love that’s written
On the cross of Calvary.
•
Bible Verses
Romans 6:22-23 (NKJV) — But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life. For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Matthew 10:29-31 (NKJV) — Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your father’s will. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Romans 8:1-2 (NKJV) — There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death.
Luke 18:29-30 (NKJV) — So He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or parents or brothers or wife or children, for the sake of the kingdom of God, who shall not receive many times more in this present time, and in the age to come eternal life.”