After being on The L-V’s injured-reserve list for several months, it is a real pleasure being out and about again. Over the last few weeks, I’ve run into several old friends and made some new ones. Mostly, seeing people getting together and doing things again is enough to make one’s heart sing.
I had the opportunity to hang out with the library’s Summer Reading program kids over at Mahoning Dam. But what really caught my attention were all the kids at heart who showed up, too. We’re talking about people in the 60-years-plus category.
More than one remarked, “I’ve never been over here until now.”
My mom’s family loved the place. Summer didn’t officially start until we had our first picnic, shivering and blowing on our fingers, on Memorial Day most years. It stays cool under all those trees most of the time, even at the height of summer.
It is something to consider on these hot and humid days that seem to be yet another new normal. It’s not that far to drive, 10 or 11 miles depending on your route. Take a picnic lunch, maybe a book and a radio for company because cell service is iffy.
If you haven’t been to the dam site in many years, you will be pleasantly surprised. As a little girl, I could handle wearing a jacket while eating a hamburger and potato salad seated at a splintery wooden picnic table. Visiting the equally splintery wooden restrooms was nearly my undoing most of the time.
The modern picnic tables have bent-pipe frames and smooth tops. Today’s restrooms are not exactly flushable, but they are a lot more pleasant than their ancestors were.
At the area below the dam, a place once reached by walking down a gravel road in dodgy condition, you will find modern play areas for the kids and grandkids. Poor us, our entertainment consisted of trudging along behind our elders and maybe letting loose a round with our new cap pistols before we were shushed and told to put them away.
Yeah, I know, but the television series “Rawhide” was very popular at the time and I had a major crush on Clint Eastwood. Girls who could shoot straight seemed way cooler than the ones who sat in the stagecoach and screamed.
I’ll bet that even today’s picnic fruit tastes better, too, although you’s going to pay a pretty penny for it this year. Bless my grandma’s heart, but rock-hard plums and cantaloupes were not, shall we say, an epicurean delight.
I think about those stone-hard treats and realize that having fresh fruit out of season was still a marvel to our grandparents. Refrigerated railcars were still a modern marvel to them, as were refrigerated trucks. Oranges were plentiful most of the year, but California plums and Chilean grapes were something of a marvel.
With all the extreme weather in most parts of the world right now, fresh fruit out of season might become extra special again. That drought out in the American Southwest makes me uneasy. I eat avocados whenever I get the chance because of it.
So, I guess that means that I’d better take along some guacamole whenever I sneak off for a lazy afternoon at Mahoning Dam. I still wince when I think of underripe plums, so I’ll just hold out for some ripe local ones.
The cap pistol is also a no-go. There are things that even mildly eccentric mature women can’t pull off successfully. Picture it: Mahoning Dam, 2022, an older woman surrounded by irate park rangers.
The one thing you don’t want to do if you’re in the news business is to become part of a story.
I don’t know. Mahoning Dam and its environs are refreshing and relaxing. But the drive over that way is nearly as good, no matter the route.
As chance and Josh would have it, I was covering two stories in the area within the same week, and it occurred to me that we live in a very pretty part of the world. City-slicker friends would be appalled by our winding two-lane roads flanked by miles of tall trees. To while away the time, I hold imaginary conversations with them sometimes.
“No, we won’t get eaten by Bigfoot, no matter what people tell you. This is not an Amish amusement park. Don’t try to pet the bears.”
And then I just turn on the radio and watch for the turnoff: Mahoning Creek Dam, 2 miles.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]