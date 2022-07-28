After being on The L-V’s injured-reserve list for several months, it is a real pleasure being out and about again. Over the last few weeks, I’ve run into several old friends and made some new ones. Mostly, seeing people getting together and doing things again is enough to make one’s heart sing.

I had the opportunity to hang out with the library’s Summer Reading program kids over at Mahoning Dam. But what really caught my attention were all the kids at heart who showed up, too. We’re talking about people in the 60-years-plus category.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos