“Ask Betty Janner about that,” Melany said. Her number should be in the phone book.”
“I tried,” Krystal responded. “It wasn’t there.”
“It’s probably under her husband’s name,” Noelle interjected.
“I tried that, too,” Krystal said. “Neither Bob nor Robert is there.
“Try Vincent,” Bill interrupted. “Bob’s real name is Vincent.”
“How did he get to be Bob?” Melany exclaimed.
Bill replied, “His mother told me when Bob was little, he was very sympathetic when someone had a boo-boo, but he always pronounced it boboo. People started calling him Boboo, but later shortened it to Bob.”
“I knew a lot of our friends had nicknames,” Krystal said, “but most of them have at least a resemblance to their real name or they are obvious nicknames like Curly or Red. How many people use a real name other than their own?”
“Well,” Bill answered, “Larry’s real name is Moses, Julie is Gemma, and Bruno is Anthony.”
Nicknames can cause confusion, but we might not need to be as precise as one substitute teacher expected. Most of the children could tell, just by looking at her, that they’d better toe the line. Unfortunately, the line she drew was a bit different from any they had seen before. Other teachers would not call them nicknames such as Beezie or Dooby that had no connection to their given name, but they were fine with Tom, Dick, or Bob. This teacher firmly believed that every child should use the correct name as listed on their birth certificate, and her bearing struck fear into the hearts of many youngsters.
As she checked attendance on her first day, she asked one boy his name.
“Jule,” he answered.
“There’s nobody in this class named Jule,” she scowled. “Names are important, and your parents named you Julius. I expect you to give your correct name from now on.”
The next boy in line tried his best to please her. He replied, “I’m Billius.” We might wonder if the nervousness she invoked did make him a little bilious.
It is true that a name is significant, but of greatest importance is that it be a good name. Proverbs 22:1 (NKJV) says, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold.”
David’s psalms remind us that we can trust in God’s name because it is good. When confronted by enemies, David prayed, “Save me, O God, by Your name, and vindicate me by Your strength,” (Psalm 54:1 NKJV). “I will freely sacrifice to You; I will praise Your name, O Lord, for it is good,” (Psalm 54:6 NKJV).
We have been told, “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe,” (Proverbs 18:10 NKJV). We should certainly trust God for His protection and, as the psalm writer says, “Let them praise the name of the Lord, for His name alone is exalted; His glory is above the earth and heaven,” (Psalm 148:13 NKJV).
Nabal lived up to his name. When he was shearing his sheep in Carmel, he provided a feast for the shearers. David and his men had protected Nabal’s flocks in that area, so David sent some of his followers to ask Nabal to reward them with some of the provisions he had. “Then Nabal answered David’s servants, and said, ‘Who is David, and who is the son of Jesse? There are many servants nowadays who break away each one from his master. Shall I then take my bread and my water and my meat that I have killed for my shearers, and give it to men when I do not know where they are from?’” (1 Samuel 25:10-11). When one of the servants told Nabal’s wife, Abigail, about the disrespect he had shown, she immediately went to David with an apology, stating, “Please pay no attention, my lord, to that wicked man Nabal. He is just like his name—his name means Fool, and folly goes with him.” (See 1 Samuel 25:25.) His foolishness did not bring him anything good.
Sometimes, a person’s name was changed to reflect a change in status. When God promised Abram a son He said, “No longer shall your name be called Abram, but your name shall be Abraham; for I have made you a father of many nations,” (Genesis 17:5 NKJV). “Then God said to Abraham, ‘As for Sarai your wife, you shall not call her name Sarai, but Sarah shall be her name. And I will bless her and also give you a son by her; then I will bless her, and she shall be a mother of nations; kings of peoples shall be from her,’” (Genesis 17:15-16 NKJV).
Sometimes, God has provided a name before a child’s birth. Abraham was told to name his son Isaac. (See Genesis 17:19.) David’s son was to be named Solomon which means peaceful. (See 1 Chronicles 22:9) The most important name of all was announced for Joseph to give to Mary’s Son: “She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins,” (Matthew 1:21 NKJV). “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved,” (Acts 4:12 NKJV). Have you accepted the salvation He purchased with His blood?
He who made the earth and heavens,
He who formed the sky and sea
Humbly suffered death on Calvary,
Purchased pardon there for me.
Bible Verses
1 Samuel 25:25 (NKJV) — Please pay no attention, my lord, to that wicked man Nabal. He is just like his name—his name means Fool, and folly goes with him. And as for me, your servant, I did not see the men my lord sent.
Genesis 17:19 (NKJV) — Then God said: “No, Sarah your wife shall bear you a son, and you shall call his name Isaac; I will establish My covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his descendants after him.”
1 Chronicles 22:9 NKJV) — Behold, a son shall be born to you, who shall be a man of rest; and I will give him rest from all his enemies all around. His name shall be Solomon, for I will give peace and quietness to Israel in his days.