As I write this week’s column on Sept. 13, the weather forecast says that we are looking at 80-degree days for another week. This is to be followed by another four or five weeks of balmy weather. I’ll take it.
This late in the season, we’re used to wrapping things up in the garden. The last of the tomato plants resemble irradiated witches, shriveled, blackened and dotted with red splotches. For most people, that’s the signal to pull out the last of the plants and put everything to bed.
They’re the smart ones perhaps. For a handful of the rest of us, we are ready to squeeze in a few lettuce and cabbage plants. Mention that to somebody and they’re likely to look at you as if you have two heads.
We may as well take advantage of some of this apparent climate change. What’s not to like about a few extra weeks of homegrown fresh vegetables?
It must have seemed like madness and folly to the neighbors who saw me turning over the soil and planting seeds in mid July this year. This spring was crazy, hectic and dispiriting for my immediate family group, so gardening was one of the last things on my mind. But once things settled down to a mild roar, digging in the dirt proved to be pretty darned satisfying.
I admit to snickering to myself as I pushed five peculiar plant stakes into the ground. Heavy coated steel, they all have twists and bends in their middles. Gardening friends from the Canadian prairie provinces had good luck using them for staking tomatoes, so I thought I’d give them a try.
Well. July was far too late for putting in tomatoes, but they looked like a dandy solution for other crops. And there was the added bonus of giving people something to talk about — five twisted stakes standing tall and proud in the sunlight.
Meanwhile, the real magic was happening beneath the soil.
I planted a variety of those old-fashion scarlet runner beans just to see what would happen. I remembered my mother planting them at our house when I was a teenager, telling me the story of how people grew them during the Depression for both flowers and edible beans. For whatever reason, the tale stuck with me for 50 years.
Somehow, this was exactly the right year to try growing runner beans. Mom moved into Edgewood Heights in June and, despite my brother and I visiting daily, it will never really feel like home to her. But a casual mention of her flower-growing years and an occasional small bouquet of bean blooms somehow made things a little better.
The runner beans, the Sunset variety with pink and apricot blossoms, are still growing like crazy outside my living room window this morning. They’re very pretty and give me a handful or two of green beans every day.
Like all beans and peas, the runners also add nitrogen to the soil, perfect for the next act of my gardening folly. With a little luck and some effort, I should have homegrown endive, Chinese cabbage and winter lettuce on my plate well into the fall.
I don’t know. I’m a writer, so I see metaphors in everything around me.
These are strange days that we’re living in. We can continue doing things as we always have and complain that the world doesn’t meet our expectations. Or we can get a little eccentric, try something new and see what happens.
I don’t know about you, but I am seriously over and done with this coronavirus thing. The virus thinks differently and will probably hang around for some time to come. I’ve been reading some of the scientific reports and we may have another year or so until we can breathe a little easier.
A lot of things seem to be out of our control, and that makes people edgy.
On the other hand, dirt still works as it should. Add enough water and sunny days, and you still end up with flowers and beans. It’s like clockwork and magic every time.
So, we’ll see how well this particular fall garden lives up to expectations. If it doesn’t turn out spectacularly, it’s still okay. I tried something different and learned something new.
It’s not a bad way to go through life. You probably learn more through failure than success anyway.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]