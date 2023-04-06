We may think of the apostles as stalwart heroes who never wavered in their faith, but they were not born heroes. They had to grow (and be strengthened by the Holy Spirit) into what they became.
Jesus knew what could be before they had reached the level of resolute faith they had later. Jesus once asked His disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:15 NKJV).
“Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’
“Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it,’” (Matthew 16:16-18 NKJV).
Jesus knew that Peter was not yet the rock he would someday be. Although Peter thought he would be willing to give his life for Christ, (See John 13:37.) Jesus knew Peter better than Peter knew himself. “Jesus said to him, ‘Assuredly, I say to you that this night, before the rooster crows, you will deny Me three times,’” (Matthew 26:34 NKJV). Later, as Jesus faced the Sanhedrin, Peter did deny Him, just as Jesus had predicted. (See Luke 22:56-60.)
We might wonder what thoughts went through his mind when he saw Christ hanging on the cross and remembered his failure:
Peter (at the cross)
No!
I don’t know Him!
No, no, no!
Oh, why did I say that?
She was only a servant.
I surely wasn’t in danger from her.
And then I did it again –
Just another servant girl,
But I swore to her I didn’t know Him.
A third time!
I asked God to curse me if I was lying!
Why did I do that?
I was so sure I’d fight for Him —
Stay with Him —
Stand up for Him,
But He knew me better.
He said I would deny Him,
But I thought He was wrong —
I knew that I’d give my life for Him.
But then that rooster crowed,
And He looked at me.
Jesus, Jesus, look at me now.
Please, dear Jesus, know I’m here now.
Oh, how can I ask You to deal with my pain
When You are suffering such agony? —
When I turned my back on You?
I did try to save You,
But You told me to put up my sword.
Jesus, I would have given my life for You!
I don’t understand, Jesus,
Why are You dying?
•
Peter was not the only disciple who had some learning to do. When the other disciples told Thomas they had seen Jesus, he said, “Unless I see in His hands the print of the nails and put my finger into the print of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.” (See John 20:25.) “And after eight days His disciples were again inside, and Thomas with them. Jesus came, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, ‘Peace to you!’ Then He said to Thomas, ‘Reach your finger here, and look at My hands; and reach your hand here and put it into My side. Do not be unbelieving but believing.’
“And Thomas answered and said to Him, ‘My Lord and my God!’
“Jesus said to him, ‘Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed,’” (John 20:26-29 NKJV).
Thomas’ doubts may help us. What might he tell us if we could ask what he thought about being called, “Doubting Thomas”:
“Why am I called Doubting Thomas? I never doubted Jesus, but I’ve had my fill of gullible people who see things that aren’t there just because they want something to be true. I know Jesus has authority over death; I saw Him raise Lazarus. I said we should go with Him to Judaea even if we died with Him. (See John 11:16.)
“I just wouldn’t believe until Jesus convinced me. I trust Him; I have no doubts when He speaks; and I don’t think He was disturbed that I wanted proof; He offered everything I asked for. I know He blessed those who believe without seeing, but maybe He’s using me to help them believe.”
That could be. Some unbelievers claim that Jesus never rose from the dead. They say His followers were victims of a type of “mass hysteria”—that the whole group blindly followed a false report of His resurrection because they wanted so much to believe it. But Thomas was not the type to join the hype. If a guy like Thomas was convinced, then it really happened.
Few of the disciples believed when they first heard that Jesus was alive again. Look at Mark 16:9-13 (NKJV):
“Now when He rose early on the first day of the week, He appeared first to Mary Magdalene, out of whom He had cast seven demons. She went and told those who had been with Him, as they mourned and wept. And when they heard that He was alive and had been seen by her, they did not believe.
“After that, He appeared in another form to two of them as they walked and went into the country. And they went and told it to the rest, but they did not believe them either.”
Do you believe? Do you celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection or just a holiday called Easter?
•
Bible Verses
Luke 22:56-60 (NKJV) — And a certain servant girl, seeing him as he sat by the fire, looked intently at him and said, “This man was also with Him. “And after a little while another saw him and said, “You also are of them.”
But Peter said, “Man, I am not!”
Then after about an hour had passed, another confidently affirmed, saying, “Surely this fellow also was with Him, for he is a Galilean.”
But Peter said, “Man, I do not know what you are saying!”
Immediately, while he was still speaking, the rooster crowed.
John 13:37 (NKJV) — Peter said to Him, “Lord, why can I not follow You now? I will lay down my life for Your sake.”
John 11:16 (NKJV) — Then Thomas, who is called the Twin, said to his fellow disciples, “Let us also go, that we may die with Him.”