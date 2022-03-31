In the early days of automobiles, they made a lot of dirt, noise and fumes, not to mention they broke down frequently, scaring the animals pulling buggies and wagons and putting the drivers at risk. A common saying with those who had no faith in the future of the motor car was “Get a Horse!” Now with the skyrocketing gas prices, that cry may have a resurgence. But before you get too hopeful, we should consider the costs and the work that would be involved in having an animal replace your car.
In the movies, the western streets lined with horses are very neat and clean, but don’t let that fool you. I am almost certain that in a real western town, the streets were a few inches deep in mud and manure. So there would be extra street cleaning and sanitation costs for the city. If the borough passed the kind of law they have for “picking up after your dog,” just imagine the mess and inconvenience it would be “picking up after your horse!”
Back in the early 2000s, the shock and the buzz was over gas possibly reaching $2 per gallon in the summer months. Ah, the good old days. I expected to see a major decrease in the number of cars on the road. I thought the motorists would protest in droves and simply stay home. But, I noticed no perceptible change in road traffic whatsoever. People just paid the increased cost and moved on. Will that be the case this time too?
Cars have payments, inspections, registrations, license fees, insurance, repairs, gas, oil and possibly a few other things, but cars are convenient and they have speed.
An animal’s behavior can be unpredictable. It might bite someone, kick someone or get scared by a loud noise and run off. Let’s face it, with a car, you don’t have to worry about it getting out of the garage and wandering over into the neighbors’ yards.
Horses really need all the love and care that humans do, only they are much bigger than humans so everything is going to cost more, from their food and medical care to trainers and insurance.
There are organizations that want to have the nostalgic carriage rides at tourist attractions banned for animal cruelty. PETA doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the horse drawn carriage either, so in trying to bring back the good old horse and buggy days, you might be sending an invitation to trouble.
It is hazardous to a horse’s health to have to compete with cars amid all the noise and smelly exhaust fumes. Cars can hit a horse and buggy and horses can be spooked by the traffic noises and bolt. A runaway horse can cause a lot of damage. Just think of the insurance liability on that.
Maybe you don’t want the responsibility of owning a horse, but you could consider renting one for part of the year to save on gas. Maybe you are an enterprising entrepreneur and you want to offer horse rentals or a carriage pooling service where you drive pedestrians around town to their local destinations to help them save on horse parking. But the customers would have to live in town and leave themselves extra time to get to work, because horses do not go 35 miles per hour, but more like 10 to 30 miles per day.
Statistics prove that the yearly cost to own a horse is between two and four thousand dollars, but incidental equipment fees and emergencies could go well into the thousands.
Pureblood horses can cost up to $5,000, but it is possible to get one for free or from a rescue shelter for $500 or less.
Will you be keeping your horse on your own multi-acre property or will it be boarding at a nearby stable?
What will your horse do outside while you are at work? Cities are not exactly equipped for parking horses these days. Remember, you are responsible for your horse’s behavior and the mess they could make on the roads.
The pioneers of centuries gone by were content with their horses, because they did not know any other mode of work and transportation, but now that we have come so far into the machine age, I don’t think any of us really want to go back to traveling only 10 to 30 miles per day in a horse and buggy as our fastest means of transportation. No, I am afraid as bitter a pill as the gas prices are, we would still prefer to swallow it and continue in our current fast-paced lifestyle.
So, let’s not end up spending a fortune trying to save money on gas. There are positive things we can do to fight for change in the fuel situation.
- Become knowledgeable on the subject and research.
- Contact your representatives and make sure they are doing everything they can to keep gas prices low.
- Be vocal.
- Support studies and tests for alternative fuel and transportation.
- Car pool.
- Conserve on traveling.
Well, we have gone through many details about horse ownership and care. If you can’t afford to own a horse, maybe horse rentals might be the way to go, but watch out for the local borough or township. They might not be amused with the trend of “riding your horse to work.” I have a feeling that despite all I have said, I still might see some horses trotting down Broad Street in New Bethlehem this summer.