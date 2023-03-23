The libraries of the Clarion County Library System like to support each other, and this week in our Eccles-Lesher news column, I’d like to take a moment to highlight a great collection available to all Clarion County library patrons at the Knox Public Library.
The Library of Things at Knox Public Library! Did you know you can borrow games, tools, kitchen accessories and more from the library? Our friends at the Knox Public Library recently added a new collection called the Library of Things.
This new collection contains items that will allow you to learn a new skill, complete a project, or pass the time. Any adult patron from any Clarion County Library (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg) can borrow items for two weeks. You will need to visit the Knox Public Library to borrow and return the items, and first-time borrowers will need to sign a waiver.
You can visit their website or call them for more information at (814) 797-1054.
Also, there’s a new digital resource available to library patrons through the Libby App thanks to the Knox Public Library! Check out Kovels — the go-to source for expert information, pricing and trends on antiques and collectibles. This includes price guides, buy and sell guides, marks, newsletters, identification guides, and Q&A.
Use your library card to access this resource through Libby today at www.overdrive.com/apps/libby#GetTheApp.
•
Temporary closing — Mark your calendars for the first week of April. The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library will be closed for the installation of new carpet, thanks to a grant from the Robert H. Reakirt Foundation. The project will begin Monday, April 3 and will continue until it is completed. The library has blocked off two weeks for the project but could reopen sooner.
In preparation for this project, the Community Room of the library will be unavailable for meetings beginning Monday, March 20. We wanted to give our patrons ample notice to avoid any inconvenience.
•
The Friends of the Library, as a part of their mission to raise awareness of the library and its programs through volunteer work, advocacy and fundraising, is offering a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a senior from this year’s Union High School graduating class.
Applications are available at the high school guidance office as well as at the library.
•
Seed Library Grand Opening — Come check out our new community offering at the Grand Opening on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.
This event will allow participants to choose seeds and plant a small variety of their choice to take home and grow on their own. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to attend.
•
Looking ahead to April — National Poetry Month. The library is looking to celebrate National Poetry Month and National Library Week (April 23-29) with the help of the community!
Through March 31, submit your poetry to the library and it will be displayed during National Library Week. Some poems will be published in the library’s column here in The Leader-Vindicator.
Submissions can be sent to director@eccles-lesher.org, the library’s Facebook or Instagram, or mailed to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
•
On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Black Hills” by Nora Roberts.
There’s a new location for April’s book club event. We will meet at the Korner Restaurant at 10 a.m.
In this No. 1 New York Times bestseller, Nora Roberts takes readers deep into the rugged hills of South Dakota, where the shadows keep secrets, hunters stalk the land, and a friendship matures into something more.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Belladonna” by Adalyn Grace.
Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction (2022) and Amazon Editor’s Pick, this novel “brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire and betrayal.”
The following book club meeting will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to discuss “You’d Be Home Now” by Kathleen Glasgow.
In this raw, deeply personal story, a teenaged girl struggles to find herself amidst the fallout of her brother’s addiction in a town ravaged by the opioid crisis. A journey of one sister, one brother, one family, to finally recognize and love each other for who they are, not who they are supposed to be, “You’d Be Home Now” is Kathleen Glasgow’s glorious and heartbreaking story about the opioid crisis, and how it touches all of us.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, March 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Basic Computer Skills. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to navigate your way through basic systems, including the desktop environment, internet searching and emailing.
• Tuesday, April 25 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Steps to be Successful at a Job Fair. The purpose of this workshop is to learn how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview, and land a new job with a strategic elevator speech.
Just a reminder — these workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani: (814) 272-4020 – call or textTTY:(814) 678-5065 or email: danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org