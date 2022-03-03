Dear Gayle,
I am having a friend write this to you because I am legally blind. I can make out lights and shadows. I was in the hospital not long ago for a surgical procedure. It went well, and the professional team was wonderful. I had not been told prior to going in that, following the surgery, I would need to lie down for many hours without sitting up. That was said to me too late to make plans for mealtimes.
When I was back in my room and my lunch tray was brought in, the woman offered to crank up my bed so I could eat. I told her about needing to stay flat, but that this meant that I could not get to my food without help. She could not do this for me, but said that she would inform the nurses. No one ever came. I missed lunch. This was repeated at dinner.
The next morning, I was able to pull some scrambled eggs off the dish and get that into me. I also spilled a dish of peaches. At noon, my roommate had lunch, but none came for me. My daughter learned that I was not being fed because I was soon to be discharged. She informed staff that I was not leaving until around three. They sent for a hamburger. It arrived cold.
I’m writing to suggest two things. I think doctors should tell patients more of what to expect sooner than they seem to so plans could be made around those if needed. And families of a patient with a disability should never assume that that patient is being fully cared for. You just may need to time visits so you could help the patient eat. I think if you tell the nurses that this is why you’re coming in before visiting hours, they’ll be okay with it.
— No Longer Hungry
Dear No,
Hospitals strive for excellence in the delivery of healthcare services. Unfortunately, not all of their employees do the same at times. You should have been assigned a nurse and an aide. Most likely, it would have been the duty of the aide to assist you at mealtimes. A major ball was dropped, but that happens, so your advice is spot on. I know that I will be remembering your words should I or anyone I know ever require a hospital stay. Thank you for sharing it.
Dear Gayle,
Going and coming from work daily, I pass two houses with political signs either in a window or on a fence post that I find offensive for their use of profanity. When did it become allowable to commercially print a sign with the words F__K this Political Person? I had always believed that the use of public profanity was something you could be arrested for and yet, these people boldly display this filthy word for every child on the school bus to read. You might say, “Look the other way,” but it’s like a magnet that draws my eyes to it in the hope that it gets destroyed or a gust of wind carries it away. I find it unbelievable that someone would think it acceptable or necessary to expose children and adults to this crude vulgarity. What happened to civility, morality, business standards and respect for Godly people? There was a day when the request for this word on a public printed poster would be absolutely rejected. Please don’t use the words Freedom of Speech as a defense. Is it just one more example of our moral decay? How do we fight against this kind of sign smut?
— Offended
Dear Offended,
While on a trip a few weeks ago, I happened to pass what I believe is a sign identical to the one you have described. I had about the same reaction with the exception of thinking about legal sanctions for the vulgarity. Your letter has made me wonder if any such laws are still in place, and if they are, are they ever used, or have they become treated like the obscure edicts found in funny books about odd laws such as, you cannot allow a donkey to sleep in a bathtub after 7 p.m. in Arizona, (still on the books). Our “Blue Laws” faded, prayer was removed from public schools, and a lot more changes have affected our collective sense of morality. When the pendulum was cut loose, it did not glide to the center and stay there, it swung way up the far side of acceptability. We have permitted the camel to take over the tent. As for that person’s sign, I would think that even passers-by who agree with the sign-poster’s political leanings are likely to be offended by that wording. I am irritated by how often I hear such language within stores as I shop. So, yes, I do see this as more evidence of moral decay. If anyone wishes to throw the Freedom-of-Speech mantra at me for this, I will be very ready to point out that America’s founding fathers never intended it as a cover for vulgarities. How sad that those who post such signage succeed most at proving their likely self-view as being someone who has embraced a low view of themselves and others. Check on vulgarity laws still in use in your area if you wish to pursue this.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]