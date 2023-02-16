“We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
I chose this quote from Dr. King because he was saying that we are all in this together. In today’s society, that would not appear to be the case. We are divided by many factors. Let’s look at some of them.
There are those of us who are upset about inflation, and the resulting high prices it brings. Fuel prices are through the roof. The same can be said of food prices, as well as many other everyday consumer goods. Nearly everyone is feeling the pinch, some to the point of disaster.
Yet, there are those who say the economy is at an all time best. How can they say that?
The formula for computing inflation can easily be manipulated; but for consumers, runaway inflation is for real. On top of that, the country’s trade deficit is nothing short of frightening. Yet, we are constantly being told how great everything is. As for the unemployment rate, does it figure in those who have decided to stop looking for jobs and just live off the government dole?
Josef Goebbels was the Nazi propaganda chief. He was a horrible man, but good at his job. He once said that if a lie is repeated often enough, people will believe it, and that you will even come to believe it yourself. I can’t help but wonder if that is what is happening now.
Then we have the case of John Fetterman, who was elected to the U.S. Senate. It must be kept in mind that the Republicans put up a really weak candidate against him.
I want to make something clear. I feel bad for Fetterman as far as his health is concerned. I won’t make fun of him, or forward offensive memes about him. To do so would be just plain wrong.
It is his political views that give me the willies. He takes being a leftist to the extreme. I seriously doubt if he will be able to complete his term of office. He will, however, push for every leftist measure that comes down the pike while he is there.
This begs the question as to why people vote for people like Biden, Pelosi, Fetterman and others of their ilk. I know a lot of Democrats who are not radical leftists, yet they continue to support these people. One can only conclude that they are motivated by either total party loyalty or hatred of Donald Trump. Many of the former don’t seem to realize that this is not the Democratic Party of old. My parents were Democrats, but they would never have voted for the goofy stuff the party advocates today. As for the Trump haters, what can be said? Why would anyone base their vote on anything that silly?
The border situation is a total farce. The same holds true for allowing the Chinese spy balloon to float about long enough to collect the data for which it was designed. Being a spin doctor for the Biden Administration must be one of the hardest jobs in the world. Imagine having to explain away some of this stuff.
I believe that people should be treated fairly. Therefore, I am going to go off topic and discuss the wealth of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I have read reports that she is worth $29 million. I did a pile of research, checking many sources. The story is false. She doesn’t have anywhere close to that money. I don’t like her, but she shouldn’t be the object of such lies.
Abraham Lincoln once said that a nation divided against itself cannot stand. I hope that our country is not headed down that path.