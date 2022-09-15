In a previous article, I mentioned a need for deer management that was well planned, targeted and flexible enough to cross boundaries in order to better steward the wild population of herbivore. At the time I believed I was fantasizing, but recently discovered that such a method is already in place, albeit rarely used.

My cousin Adam spent a great deal of time living outside Philadelphia working for the USDA. A major component of his job was to suppress the goose population that reproduced abundantly around the landfills and airports (think captain Sully and his Hudson River emergency landing) and to suppress the deer population that exploded in and around suburban neighborhoods. An outdoorsman through and through, the job seemed tailor made for him, and through the experience he learned a great deal about wildlife laws in Pennsylvania.

