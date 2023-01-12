Thanksgiving is a distant memory, Christmas and New Year are in the rearview mirror and even Orthodox Christmas is over. A current joke is that nobody knows what to do during the extended holiday season, so everybody watches football and eats cheese for a couple of weeks.
There is apparently a cheese waiver included in all those New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier.
Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, no such waiver was needed or wanted. Most households were munching their way through two or three Hickory Farms meat and cheese combo gift boxes. They took up space that needed to be used for other things.
Once the Christmas tree was demolished, the majority of January was devoted to working your way through all the craft kits and homemade projects received as gifts the month before. Substitute a television set for a fireplace, and you had a modern recreation of a medieval peasants’ hovel.
Meat and cheese. Cheese and crackers. Cheese and apples.
Come to think of it, a school lunch of browned beef and gravy was something of a welcome relief from all that gift food, punctuated by the last of the Christmas cookies. I was a notorious non-fan of cafeteria food, but it did break up the monotony.
Things got more interesting once we were old enough to attend school functions by ourselves in the evenings. There were always church youth-group activities, sports, a weekend job and maybe play rehearsal or roller skating if you were so inclined.
I marvel that most of us remained sleek and svelte despite consuming a metric ton of cheese every week in the wintertime. Even after we got our driver’s licenses, we still walked a lot. That probably helped.
But on those nights when we were snowed-in or grounded for some infraction of parental rules, there was nothing for it. We ate cheese, worked on some kind of craft project and liked it.
It was a cozy, warm and comfortable existence. Home was a refuge, a place where you could relax, unbutton your top pants button if you had one and gorge yourself on whatever was in the fridge.
Lest you think that it was 24/7 cholesterol overload, there was usually a case of fresh citrus fruit and a box of apples stashed in the basement. Baking bread every week was something of a thing, too — plain white with nothing funny added.
If you went away to college, you picked up your life again in mid-January, overladen with holiday goodies to share with dorm mates. When the day was done and dinner eaten at the dining hall, you studied for two or three hours, refueling with largess from home before bedtime.
Despite this high-caloric diet, some of us avoided the dreaded Freshman Fifteen by scheduling classes all over campus. That wasn’t on purpose. We were merely unlucky underclassmen who slogged through general-junk classes.
The good news is, salad bars were becoming a thing in the early ‘70s. College dining halls did their best to keep up with the times and improvised with bowls of salad greens nestled atop ice-filled bins.
There was always cheese available. It was hard to tell what kinds were being served because it was usually diced into one-inch cubes or minced into slivers. Dousing your salad with dressing covered up a multitude of culinary sins.
Once I transferred to Penn State, cheese was simply everywhere. The dairy science department was the treasure of Ag Hill on campus and the Creamery was its crown jewel.
Honest, I’d never seen a five-pound block of cream cheese in my life before. Never mind a selection of ice cream flavors that outshone Baskin-Robbins. I was there for wretched excess in the form of Cheddar and Swiss, of the notorious shapeless things known as cheese curds, of unapologetic full-fat cottage cheese.
For a few years afterward, I was something of a food fascist, turning my nose up at any dairy product with four percent milk fat. But young people are known for being knuckleheads sometimes. It got better.
I have an odd hankering for a road trip these days. The Penn State Creamery is like a holy site, so I’d better plan on taking a picnic cooler along to contain all the loot.
Until then, I guess a small block of Havarti will have to do. Chunked up and scattered atop a salad, I could make a case for it being almost healthy.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]