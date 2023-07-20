Thanks to all of our sponsors, volunteers, staff and board members, the Redbank Valley Public Library had another successful Purse Bingo Bash.
We are so grateful for the support from the community. Twenty-five purses were won, along with Chinese auction items, mystery bingo prizes and special raffles.
We hope everyone in attendance had a spectacular time and we hope to see you next year!
The library’s Book Club will meet at Porchview Winery on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. for a discussion of the book, “The Thursday Murder Club.”
If you’re interested in coming and would like to read the book, we have extra copies here at the library.
Teens in Bookland, our teen book club, will meet on July 25 to discuss the book, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” by John Boyne.
Check out our website to see new authors and titles that are available at the library. We are always purchasing new books.
Some new favorites include: “Zero Days,” “Quietly Hostile,” “The Soulmate,” “The Covenant of Water,” “Yellowface,” “The Quiet Tenant,” “The Daughter’s Tale,” “The Senator’s Wife,” “Life Worth Living” and “Drowning” to name a few.
All of our new arrivals are on a shelf marked “new arrivals” as soon as you walk in the door.
On Aug. 1 we will be having a cement pumpkin painting class at 6 p.m. You must call or stop in to sign up to participate since there are a limited amount of pumpkins available.
The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Memorial Gifts to the Trust Endowment:
• Allen Shirey, from Janet M. Hoblen and Eric, Jackie and Austin Johnston.
• Allen Shirey, from the Gary Barlett Family.
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• O.D. “Doc” Crawford, “Hopefully Ever After” and “The German Girl” from Pat and Jayne McCauley.
• Doris Dinger, “Like a River” and “Life Worth Living” from Eugene and Ruth Herrin.
• Dale M. Hawk, “Turning Feral,” “ABC’s of Hunting,” and “Fisherman’s Apprentice” from The George Gruver family.
• Shirley Kerr, “Flop Dead Gorgeous” and “Little Book of Dog Care” from Carol Sayers and Harriet Cressman.
• Shirley Milliren, “Breaking New Ground” from the Walkie Talkie Red Hats.
• Allen “Papa” Shirey, “The Very Best Hug” from Ember Gourley.
Monetary Donations Were Received
in Memory of:
• Allen Shirey, from Darla Allen.
• Allen Shirey, from Hetrick’s Farm Supply.
• Allen Russell Shirey, from John, Amy, Jake and Emily Campbell.
• Allen Russell Shirey, from the midwives at Magee who worked many years with his wonderful daughter, Pam.
• Allen Russell Shirey, from Paul and Sue Smith.
• Allen Shirey, from Randy and Lois Hilliard.
• Allen Shirey, from the Joyce family.
• Allen Shirey, from the Running Group.
• Allen Shirey, from the New Bethelehem Chapter Barbershop Harmony Society.
• Allen Shirey, from Dayton Lumber Co. (David and Mary Lytle).
• Allen Shirey, from Jeffrey and Lisa Shaffer.
• Allen Shirey, from Karen and William Bowser.
• Allen Shirey, from Scott and Ember Gourley.
• Janice Marie Yeany, from Kimberly Hornberger-Pride.
Books Donated
In Honor Of:
• Vicki Hoffman, “Game of Thrones DVD Set,” “Starfish Pier” and “The Palm Beach Murders” from Facebook Friends Fundraiser.
• Vicki Hoffman, “Fast Ice” “Double Jeopardy LP Woods,” “Outlander,” “1883” and “Yellowstone” from Facebook Friends Fundraiser.
• LeeAnn Ishman, “The Secret to Happiness” from Sandra Anderson.
• Brynlee Troupe, “With My Daddy” from Grandpa Tom and Grandma Debbie Troupe.