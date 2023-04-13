Centuries before the chocolate candy that we know and love arrived on the market, ancient people experimented with hard candies to satisfy their sweet tooth. The word “candy” means “piece of sugar” in Indian Sanskrit.
Plain honey was the forerunner of hard candy. Ancient Egyptians smoked the bees out of their nests and harvested the honeycombs which resembled hard candy. The Egyptians also mixed fruit and nuts with the honey to make a variety of candies. It was the Greeks took sweets a step further and invented the technique of making “candied fruits and flowers.”
All candy starts life as a sugary syrup mixed in water or milk. The temperature and the amount of sugar is crucial to the final consistency of the candy.
Candy comes in hard, soft and chewy states. Hard candy is made when the temperatures are hot, soft candy when the temperatures are medium and the cooler temperatures yield chewy candy.
Chocolate is undoubtably the world’s favorite candy, but it took centuries of trial and error before sweet chocolate bars were invented.
Chocolate is made from South American cacao plants and were considered to be a medicine, a stimulant and possibly a form of alcohol. Archeologists have found chocolate residue in ancient vessels as far back as 460 AD.
The Mayan word “xocoatl” means “bitter water.” It was considered as “food of the gods.” “Wisdom and power” were thought to be given to those who ate the fruit of the cocao tree. It was used to settle transactions and it played a part in important ceremonies.
The cocao beans were also used as currency and valued as highly as gold. Conquered tribes were required to pay tribute in cocao beans.
Christopher Columbus is credited with being among the early Europeans to introduce chocolate to the Spanish court. For a brief time, the cocoa bean was used as a currency there too.
We typically think of delicious candy bars when thinking of chocolate, but for most of chocolate’s long history it was just a drink and it wasn’t sweet at all.
Sugar wasn’t added to chocolate until the Europeans got involved. Hernando Cortez was supposedly given some chocolate to drink by King Montezuma, and when he brought it back to Spain, people began mixing sugar and honey with it. That made it become very popular.
A chocolate plantation was equivalent to having a plantation to grow money. Perhaps that is where the saying comes from about money growing on trees.
As the chocolate craze spread across Europe, liquid chocolate was reserved for the rich while the commoners ate their chocolate like porridge, but by the late 1700s, industrialization and mass production brought the cost down.
Chocolate became a very important product in the American colonies. Chocolate rations were given to Revolutionary War soldiers, and sometimes they were paid in chocolate.
The oldest chocolate bars were made for the King of Poland in the late 1700s to be given as a gift to his courtiers.
There is a letter from a prisoner to his family during the French Revolution in which he requests cookies that taste “as if one were biting into a chocolate bar.” So, chocolate bars may have been around longer than we think.
Dutch chemist Coenraad van Houten invented an inexpensive way of processing the cocao beans that had a major impact on the affordability of the chocolate industry. Known as the Dutch Process, it was a method of mass production that began to produce chocolate in a solid state.
English confectioner Joseph Fry was the first to put chocolate into a mold and make a bar of chocolate in 1847. Soon after, John Cadbury joined with him and began candy bar production. Of course, in the early days, the chocolate wasn’t sweet. It was dark and bitter
Starting with World War I the popularity of candy bars became widespread. They were used as a morale and energy booster. In the 1920s following the war, there was a selection of 40,000 different types of candy bars on the market.
How did Hershey chocolate bars help win World War II? Well, the U.S. Army requested the Hershey company create a recipe for a chocolate bar that could be included in a soldier’s emergency rations.
This army chocolate bar had to be lightweight, packed with energy, able to remain solid in the heat and not taste too good. There was a practical purpose, the emergency ration was not to taste too good, because if it was delicious, the soldiers would eat it up and not have that energy bar with them in a true emergency.
These brick-like bars of super dark chocolate were called “the D ration bar” and were very difficult to eat because of all of their element resistant properties.
But these emergency chocolate bars were not the only ones soldiers got. The U.S. Government sent over plenty of good tasting chocolate bars to the men as they fought overseas.
Chocolate isn’t considered healthy, but dark chocolate has won some praise from heart doctors for its high levels of antioxidants.
A few more fun facts as we “wrap up” this chocolate column:
White chocolate is really not chocolate at all because there are no cocoa beans in it. It just has cocoa butter (cocao bean fat), milk, sugar and maybe some vanilla flavoring. Each nation has a different definition of what amount of ingredients constitutes legal white chocolate.
No matter what variation of chocolate you favor, it is a fact that chocolate sales in America are well up into the billions annually, with Halloween candy outselling Christmas and Easter candy.
The world may not be perfect, but with so much candy in existence, it definitely goes a long way to make life sweeter.