Well, it’s still winter, but spring is now only about a couple of weeks away, at least by the calendar. As this is being written, the weather has actually been pretty decent, although rainy. The snow has melted, and the grass is showing. Of course, we could, and probably will, get more snow. At least, February, the shortest but seemingly longest, month is over.
Nevertheless, this week’s column is going to focus on fishing, specifically, sucker fishing, which is for many of us the first opportunity to wet a line each year. Trout fishing is still a long way off, but, if the weather cooperates even a little bit, sucker fishing will soon be upon us. I didn’t get to do it last year, as I was still getting over the lingering effects of COVID.
The poor old sucker is a bit on the ugly side, a poor fighter and less than gourmet table fare, but he’s a lot better than nothing. The two most common suckers in the Allegheny River are the white sucker and the hog sucker. Due to its larger average size, the white sucker is the primary quarry of anglers. A few other species of sucker are found in the river, too, but they are rather scarce.
In the spring, large numbers of suckers gather at the mouths of tributary streams in preparation for spawning. A good hotspot is the area near the mouth of Sugar Creek, near the East Brady bridge. When the suckers start to hit, area anglers grab their gear and head for the river banks.
Outfitting yourself for sucker fishing is easy and inexpensive. You don’t need expensive, high-tech equipment. In fact, you wouldn’t really want to use it, as water, mud and sand can often get into the gears of a reel and cause major damage. Any reel that will allow you to cast well, such as a Zebco 202, will work just fine. With one of these, if the reel gets ruined, it’s no big deal. The rod must be stout enough to be used with heavy sinkers, but that’s about the only requirement.
Suckers are more or less exclusively bottom feeders. They use their small, down-turned mouths like vacuum cleaners to gather food. Therefore, it is vital that you keep your bait on the bottom at all times. A fairly heavy sinker is required. I normally place a splitshot between the heavy sinker and the hook, while allowing the line to pass freely through the eye of the heavy sinker. That way, a biting sucker will not feel any resistance from the weight.
Live baits are about the only way to go when sucker fishing. Lures are basically ineffective. Redworms are my favorite baits, followed by pieces of nightcrawlers. Various insect larvae will work well, too. If the suckers are biting, though, they’ll always hit redworms.
Sucker fishing technique is really quite simple and laid back. You toss out your bait, prop up your rod and wait for the rod tip to start to jump. Then, set your hook and reel in your catch.
Due to their bony nature, suckers are not all that great on the table. I’ve heard and read about a lot of sure-fire methods for removing the bones, but I’ve always been met with limited success. If you don’t mind the bones, the meat is really rather tasty. The roe, when taken from female suckers, is also known to be quite tasty. As someone who is quite fond of fish roe, this piques my interest. I have lately become very interested in pressure cooking and canning. I have read many times that the pressure cooker makes the tiny, hairlike bones in suckers disappear. Maybe I will find out.