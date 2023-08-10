Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel in November 2022 to investigate former President Donald Trump — again.
On Aug. 1, Smith announced a four-part indictment, accusing Trump of conspiring, by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit, to defraud the United States government, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiring against rights, and obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, i.e. “impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified.”
“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the government function by which those results are collected, counted and certified,” the indictment read.
The only problem is Trump is on tape telling his Jan. 6 supporters to protest “peacefully.” And Trump, along with about 40 percent of the population, really believes the election was, at least to some degree, stolen.
This indictment should never have been brought and Smith should never have been appointed. A prosecutor of unquestioned neutrality, if any, should have been selected.
Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny is a highly partisan Democrat. She contributed to President Joe Biden and to far-left, allegedly antisemitic Rep. Rashia Tlaib. She produced a documentary about former First Lady Michelle Obama. Even if you believe that doesn’t necessarily mean Jack’s a partisan, what kind of peace would there be for Jack if he hadn’t indicted Trump?
“Jack Smith has a reputation for stretching criminal statutes beyond the breaking point. He went after [former Virginia Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell] and secured a conviction there. He was unanimously overturned (by the Supreme Court including the liberal Justices) because he just stretched the law too far,” said George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley.
“If you’ve got evidence that Trump committed incitement, then charge him with incitement. But, of course, I can say as somebody who actually successfully prosecuted a seditious conspiracy case, they don’t have a prayer of a case like that…” said former New York federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy. He said the Trump investigation gets nowhere close to that threshold.
The Biden administration and Garland don’t want un-biased prosecutors and they’re not even trying to hide it any more. Except for maybe this part. Well a couple parts.
First there was Hunter Biden’s laptop with over 120,000 emails on it. The FBI sat on it for years. Second there’s the Hunter Biden plea deal.
Judge Maryellen Noreika was highly skeptical of the plea deal between Hunter and Justice, “questioning why it had been filed under a provision that gave her no legal authority to reject it.”
Maybe because of this: The failed plea deal let Hunter enter a pretrial diversion program for a gun charge to avoid jail time. Except he was also a drug offender and DOJ guidelines don’t permit a diversion program under those circumstances. Only the Attorney General or Deputy Attorney General can waive that, in writing. Hunter Biden was also to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations which should have been felonies — he didn’t report more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 and owed over $100,000.
When Judge Noreika asked prosecutor Leo Wise if there was any precedent for the kind of deal being proposed, he replied, “No, your honor.”
“It’s a Biden special, your honor.” Okay, we made that part up.
Then the judge asked if the part that read, “The United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, outside of the terms of the Agreement, for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached Statement of Facts (Attachment A) and the Statement of Facts attached as Exhibit 1 to the Memorandum of Plea Agreement filed this same day,” meant Hunter Biden was immunized from other crimes. That’s when the deal fell apart.
Yep said the defense. Nope said the prosecutor. Misunderstanding or trying to pull one on the judge and stopping when caught?
One thing is for sure — it’s a tale of two prosecutions.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Final Warning,” “Hell Rises,” “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]