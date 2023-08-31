Once the kids go back to school, Ma Nature seems to be in a rush to wrap up the year and start over with a new one. These cooler nights make for good sleeping weather, but you know what will be coming our way in a few months. If you picked “snow, ice and frigid temperatures,” we can be friends.
I’m not a huge fan of winter weather, but I can’t see myself fleeing to the South for the winter. Oh, a short vacation might be nice, but becoming a two-home snowbird doesn’t appeal to me, even less in these interesting economic times.
I mean, folks will complain about some of our quaint and antiquated laws, but they tend not to be overly complicated or unfair. You want frustration and quiet rage? Sit in a Virginia DMV office for most of a morning or pay annual property tax on your car and boat.
Oh, and everything is taxable there, a straight 5 percent across the board. This includes clothing and food. Suddenly, our 6 percent on erstwhile luxuries seems very reasonable, even though it is among the highest tax rates in the 50 states.
Right now, my brother and I are navigating the treacherous waters of settling Mom’s estate. State inheritance tax is 4.5 percent, which is not at all bad when compared to most states.
Now, people kvetch about paying taxes in general. The sad truth is that we’d be out fixing our own potholes and pumping water by hand every day without taxation. I’m more than happy to contribute to worthy causes when I can, but I am irritated by political pet projects being funded with the people’s money.
Speaking of worthy causes right now, the air conditioning system at the Redbank Valley Public Library failed completely last week. The replacement cost is somewhat north of $10,000. If you can help out with a cash donation, it’s tax-deductible.
The same is true for the Redbank Valley Food Pantry and the community center across the street. The food pantry in particular can always use cash donations all year round.
In the backs of our minds, we know that charitable donations are deductible. Still, a friendly reminder seldom goes amiss. And those donations go a very long way in ensuring that our citizens’ needs are met.
I’m not a professional financial advisor by any means. I’m just musing aloud here. It’s important to state that lest someone become irate for some reason.
I haven’t bought a U.S. savings bond in a few decades. During good times when the economy was flourishing, savings bonds were not sexy because of their modest interest rates. That may be changing.
I was looking at the newer Series I bonds the other day. They pay a set interest rate, along with another rate that is adjusted twice a year to reflect inflation. They are a bit riskier than the old EE bonds, but they’re worth a look.
You can invest your federal income tax refund directly in savings bonds, about $5,000 per year. Otherwise, you can park up to $10,000 per year in both EE and I bonds. If you cash them out, you only pay federal tax, not state or local.
I had never seriously thought about savings bonds as an investment until I ran into a continuing-ed professor 25 years ago. He was teaching my strategic management class on Saturday mornings, serving us sage life advice along with the Thermos of coffee he always brought.
Why the coffee? He was concerned about us students stumbling into his class at 8 a.m. with our cups of takeout Joe bought at Sheetz.
“You can save so much money if you just invest in a Thermos and bring your own coffee. Even though you’re adults with jobs, and it seems like such a small thing, it’s an expense you don’t need.”
In effect, he looked at takeout coffee as a special tax for stupid people. He would never say so, but that was the gist. He was a nice guy and excellent teacher, and it bothers me that I don’t remember his name.
He also gave us the lowdown on savings bonds. He bought a $50 bond with every paycheck, regarding it as just another tool in his set of downhome financial tricks.
“When I’m retired in 20 years,” he said, “and I’m doing a woodworking project, the bond will have matured, I can cash it in and buy a tool that I need. It’s almost like free money.”
EE bonds are guaranteed to double their worth in 20 years, so that initial $50 turned into $100 for my professor.
So, there is some argument, and a lot of wishful thinking, whirling around a possible recession. Some predict a soft landing instead. Like me, other people say we have been in a recession for some months now.
Whatever. There are ways to pay taxes like a good citizen while making some money on the deal you strike with Uncle Sam. It’s ingenious if you think about how it works.
