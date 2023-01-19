Let’s face it. We are experiencing what one of my professors referred to as “galloping inflation,” which is inflation gone wild.
Eggs, which were once among the cheapest foods, and which helped many folks through hard times, now cost between $4 and $9 per dozen, depending on where you get them. You read that right. They are four to nine bucks a dozen.
Try to imagine the devastating effect this will have on restaurants. At many of them, breakfast is a huge part of their business. See where this is going?
Eggs are just one example. Many other foods have seen exploding prices. Blaming it on the grocer is just plain stupid. The prices they charge are simply a reflection of what the goods cost them. They have to pay their employees and support themselves.
Of course, we are all painfully aware of fuel costs. This only adds to our woes. Goods are transported, for the most part, by rail and truck. It is easy to see what skyrocketing fuel prices will do to the price of goods. In fact, it’s already happening. Add in the cost of diesel fuel to farmers, and it is easy to see the effect on the consumer’s food bill.
It’s astounding when you read in the news that the Biden economy is among the strongest and best ever. Some will argue that government is not to blame. The fact of the matter is that government is the biggest player in the economy, and plays a huge part in economic conditions.
This begs the question of why people vote for this. Some do so simply because their parents and grandparents were Democrats. They fail to realize that is not the same Democratic Party as the one of their parents. Others are naieve enough to believe that their union leaders have their best interests at heart, and vote as they’re told. Still others vote on the basis of what they see on television.
Then, of course, we have the Trump haters. They vote Democrat just as a protest against Donald Trump. Why? Why would you vote to wreck the country, based on some hatred of a man you never met, and will probably never meet? For crying out loud, just look at how things were under the Trump administration compared to how they are now. Who cares if he’s not a nice guy? Interestingly, nobody gives a reason for hating Trump. They just do.
The Biden document situation has been, to an extent, making some news lately. One can’t help but notice how Biden is being treated as compared to Trump. Will Biden’s home be raided? I predict that Biden will come out of it smelling like a rose.
A lot of folks are placing their faith in the Republican House of Representatives. In my personal opinion, they are leaning on a broken stick. Even when they had the whole Congress, what did the Republicans really do? With RINOs in charge, what will they accomplish? If they don’t kowtow to Biden and the Democrats, I will be pleasantly surprised. I am not holding my breath.
The crime rate in Democrat-controlled cities is nothing short of appalling. Shoplifting has, for all practical purposes, become legal. Is this yet another attack on private businesses? The murder rate is through the roof. This, sadly, includes Pittsburgh. Seldom does a day go by without at least one shooting in the city, or closeby. I used to really like going there to shop, or watch a sporting event. Not anymore.
One of the scariest things of all is that some conservatives/patriots are beginning to say that it is already too late, and that the country is finished. I, for one, cannot accept that belief. It may be an uphill struggle, but our country and way of life can still be saved.