Toys, toys, toys! As a child, I was in love with toys, as I am sure most children are. The basic definition of a toy is “an object that is used primarily for providing entertainment.” They are considered to be things that are bought for enjoyment and not practicality. However, many toys are designed to be practical and useful as well as educational.
Toys are universal amusements and play a huge part in our lives and national economy. Playing with toys helps aid in a child’s development, but I would argue that as humans we never stop growing and developing, so toys, in some form, will be with us all of our lives.
My fascination with toys has continued into my adult years to the point that I would like to invent and design toys myself. Entertainment is my niche and toys are another part of the entertainment world.
Since ancient times, children have played with whatever they could find. Toys could be made of stone, wood, cloth, wax, clay, bones or whatever materials were at hand. The game of jacks was originally called “knucklebones” and was played with sheep toe bones.
Children are really very good at making toys out of everything around them. Think about some of the natural “toys” and games that you made for yourself as a child.
For me, there were many amusements to be found in my quarter acre back yard. There was the ever popular game of “digging for treasure in the back yard.” That filled many an afternoon with excitement.
Fallen trees I’m sure are a big “No, no” for children today, but I lived back in the day when kids did daring things. Fortunately, there were several trees in my yard and on at least two different occasions trees fell down. My brother and I were quick to use them for jungle gyms and treehouses before the lumber men came to chop them up and haul them away.
One time, I was playing with friends in a hay field and we decided to smash down sections of hay into circular “rooms” and we made paths to the rooms as we played house. I am sure the farmer didn’t appreciate that.
Miniature worlds live in the grass. If you look closely at the grass, you can see what look like tiny yards all ready for a miniature house to be built. You can trace paths in the grass to different little clearings where another home could be. The uneven terrain could be the setting for a series of interconnected tiny villages. Rock gardens are the same idea.
When you have a corn field next to your house, you can go on a “corn hunt” after the harvest, for missed and broken ears of corn that were left behind. It’s hard to think of crafts to make with them, so I usually end up feeding the kernels to the birds and chipmunks.
This past fall, I discovered an old board game I invented as a teenager called “Corny Harvest.” It was in our storage shed along with the bag of corn I included way back then. That meant the dried corn was about 25 years old. I didn’t know what else to do with it, so I threw it out in the yard and the birds and chipmunks ate it up. It amused me that such old corn was still edible for the animals.
Oh, yes, the play food you could make for dolls. Soaking onion tops in water made realistic smelling soup, shredded dandelions made spaghetti with golden cheese on top, tiny blue flowers were blueberries, and the meal finished off with a fine mud pudding for dessert. Ah, the memories of the good old days.
Archeologists have found ancient toys and games in tombs and at various sites. Sometimes, these objects have been confused with items used for religious rituals and perhaps that is why so few toys have survived.
But there were toys that played a part in religious rituals. One pagan custom was for girls to offer their dolls as a sacrifice to the gods on the eve of their marriage, symbolizing the end of childhood.
For many centuries, childhood was not as it is today. Children were expected to go to work and help the family make ends meet as soon as they were able.
By the time of the industrial revolution (1750-1840) national prosperity began to ease children out of the workforce, and a collective social conscience about children working in poor conditions led to laws being passed against it. In 1938 strict laws were passed on a federal level regulating child labor and that effectively ended it in most industries.
It was around that time that the toy industry took off. With the introduction of plastic toys in 1902, it made toys inexpensive and widely available to children of all income levels. Childhood was deemed a time for play and education.
After World War II, there was an era of prosperity and with the baby boom, children’s toys quickly became a billion dollar business.
In the last few decades, video games have given traditional toys a lot of competition. To compensate, manufacturers often add a digital component or accessory to appeal to the children of the digital generation.
Toys are reflections of the child’s culture and the world around them. As times continue to change, toys will change and adapt, but the basics remain the same.
Children can turn anything into a toy. That is the magic of childhood. And if we grownups could look at the world through the lens of childhood creativity, we would see toys all around us.