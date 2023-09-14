Some of the first questions an actor is supposed to ask themselves when they are cast in a role is “How is your character similar or different from you? How do you relate to her?”
Well, I had a similar background to Faith Howard, growing up in church and attending Christian college, but I never considered myself to be the popular Miss Perfect, fashionable type. I was immature, eccentric, goofy and a little gauche, but I was enthusiastic for my studies and had a powerful passion for acting and film.
Faith would be the Miss Perfect who was the room leader, the prayer captain, the president of the sorority and the teacher’s pet, etc.
Her choice in colors, clothes and jewelry would be more sedate and muted than mine. I tend to be on the loud and gaudy side. She’s a little stiff and sophisticated. I’m casual and bubbly.
She probably wouldn’t be the type I would be friends with in college. I’m usually friends with those who have few friends and are on the unfashionable side, and Faith strikes me as being at the top of the college social order.
A few times during my performance, I mentally substituted her dream of having children with my dream of acting and felt how frustrated I would be if I was told I could never act again and have to face the great disappointment of my most cherished dreams being crushed.
This technique of acting is part of the Stanislavsky method of “emotional memory” where the actor applies their own emotional experiences and feelings to their character’s situation and reproduces those feelings.
As a trained stage actress, I enjoy being a larger-than-life character on the stage who expresses grand emotions and hold an audience spellbound. I was “licking my chops” at the prospect of some grand dramatic scenes to sink my teeth into, but that was not what the film required.
I had to keep toning it down until I felt like I was just “talking” instead of acting, but I guess that is the general idea.
I associate those high emotions with doing my best and giving my all. I felt like I was going from giving 120 percent to barely 20 percent, but I guess that is what was needed.
Makes me kind of wish I had been given a class in movie acting at college since the gap between stage acting and film acting is broader than I thought.
It is helpful to have a director and the observations of others, because it’s hard to tell when I’m being too theatrical. It was suggested that I record myself on audio or video or both, so I can see what I am doing and hear how I sound.
You have probably heard of the bite of the “acting bug” well, it was kind of cool to see the “movie bug” at work spreading a contagious enthusiasm among cast and crew.
I wasn’t sure if people still got excited about being in movies or making movies because movie making is not only done in the grand and lofty, mysterious, magic town of Hollywood like it once was.
Anyone can make movies with their phone, and the internet gives us instant worldwide distribution.
While it is exciting to have these things accessible to all, the concern is that the magic is going to wear thin and disappear. I don’t think that has happened completely. But how can the magic of movies survive becoming a commonplace technology? I think the answer lies in the artistry.
Yes, anyone can make a movie in minutes and distribute it around the world in a few more minutes, but with film, there is a lot of work that goes into putting it together: money, technology, talent, writing, art, costumes, cinematography, editing, music etc. All these elements must be meticulously crafted together to create a work of fine art.
Making a movie is like an artist making a painting. Only movies are a special kind of painting because there are so many artists involved and we are painting in moving imagery.
“Judge Not,” is the first independent film of Blanket Hill Movie Production Club and it was a learning experience for everyone. I think movie production clubs themselves are kind of a new thing.
We have all seen the familiar “let’s put on a show” theater musicals, but this is a “let’s get together and make a movie.” It is a very good idea, so I am surprised this concept of the “movie club” hasn’t been around longer.
Movie clubs are about ordinary people getting together to pool their resources and make a movie. This style of production is still in its infancy, so there’s no telling how far we can go.
After more than a month of weekly rehearsals, the night of July 31 finally arrived and we gathered at our base, Living Water Church in Kittanning, to make last minute preparations and make sure all the meals were planned.
Our director gave us a pep talk and said that his wish for the cast and crew is that one or more of us will go on to make a name for themselves in the film industry and that “Judge Not” would just be the beginning.