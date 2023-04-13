Now that spring is more or less here, the first flowers are starting to emerge. My neighbor’s forsythia bush is looking a little strange, though. Only the easternmost branches are blooming, a reminder of that day-long arctic blast we had at Christmastime.
Nevertheless, a lot of gardens have been dug up and compost or manure applied to the soil. With commercial fertilizer scarce and in high demand, so-called organic measures will help save the day. Cows are nice that way, a one-stop shop for dairy products and high-quality plant food.
This was the time of year when walking home from high school to the far end of South Bethlehem became less an epic journey of endurance than a leisurely stroll. We ladies of a certain age appreciated warm spring zephyrs at a time when skirts were worn several inches above the knee.
In the ‘60s and ‘70s, it was perfectly fine to wear exuberant color. Even if you weren’t a long-haired hippy freak, psychedelic paisley prints were nearly de rigueur, the louder the colors, the better.
Yep, I just sneaked in a phrase, de rigueur, that might make you reach for your dictionary. I haven’t done that to my gentle readers in a while. It’s springtime and I’m feeling a little coltish today.
As I recall, the favored garish hues came in the form of eye-watering shocking pink and radioactive orange, worn side by side with purple and shocking blue. Of course, these were included in very swirly paisleys because only savages wore purple pants with an orange blouse or shirt. I think.
Then again, yours truly had a pair of banana-yellow jeans that she wore with a sedate navy pin-stripe yellow oxford blouse. Oh, and there was a pair of yellow Keds to complete the look. This was pre-1972 and only for casual wear because girls still had to wear skirts or dresses to school.
Ah, the folly of youth. But even if you were one of the shyer kids and dressed conservatively, you could still express yourself, however ineptly.
Fortunately, I somehow came into the possession of a red-toned paisley dress, more subdued in tone than you would think because it was a burgundy softened by deep purple. Fifty-some years later, it sounds perfectly ghastly, but it worked. I might wear it even today.
I would pass on the hairstyle I had at the time. Um, yeah, everybody remembers that spelling-bee glamour shot from eighth grade. I wish they wouldn’t.
Looking back, that was a strange time to be an adolescent growing up in a small town. Television, magazines and newspapers showed us what was going on in the rest of the world. And then there was the reality of everyday life.
The trick was in incorporating current trends into daily life without looking like a fool and, worse, calling down the wrath of adult authority on your head.
Kids being kids, we found ways around adult scrutiny, pretty much the way that kids still do and always have.
My mom laughs about going out the door in the mornings wearing the knee socks that Grandma made her wear. Once out of sight of the house, those knee socks were turned down and cuffed, becoming more fashionable anklets.
In our case in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, we went out of the house wearing regulation knee-length skirts. Once we got to school, we made a beeline to the restroom where, voila, waistbands were rolled down to make our hemlines creep up. This was more aesthetically pleasing once garters and stockings were replaced by pantyhose.
My cohort of girls was lucky. Just a few years earlier, girls were made to kneel on the floor and their skirt lengths measured with a yardstick. If your hem was more than an inch off the floor, you had to change into something that met dress code requirements.
The guys got off somewhat easier, but there was a prohibition against wearing white sneakers. A more radical segment of the population decided to wear black suits with white sneakers one day. You know, all that was missing were the Groucho Marx masks with the glasses and mustaches to have made the day epic.
To this day, I still snicker whenever I listen to the Isley Brothers’ song, “Fight the Powers That Be.”
