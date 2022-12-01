“Mom! It’s December,” Billy exclaimed. “I hope you got a new advent calendar for this year. We’ve used the same old one all my life. I wish we could have the Godiva chocolate or the Harry & David one. That would be so much better than that old wall-hanging. All you’d have to do to get a better one is to look for advent calendars online.”
“No, that isn’t all I’d need to do,” Mom answered. “If I wanted to get one of those you like so well, I’d have to spend a couple hundred dollars, not to mention the fuss every day about who gets the treat inside. You’ll get treats on Christmas.”
“But Christmas is so far away,” Billy moaned. “A better Advent calendar would make waiting more fun.”
“Maybe it would,” Mom replied, “but maybe you also need to learn patience. There’s a lot of waiting in life, and most of it is no treat. Right now, we’re waiting for time to pick up your brother from his piano lesson. Then all three of us will go and wait until Sally’s dance class is over before we all come back home and wait for your father to get here for dinner. Now hurry. It’s time to go.”
“But Mom!”
“No more questions till we’re in the car. I don’t want to be late.”
After they were on their way, Billy asked, “How come I had to hurry when you already said we would have to wait?”
“There’s a lot of life that is ‘hurry up and wait,’” his mother answered. “I know we will probably have to wait for your brother and sister, but I want to be on time so neither of them will have to wait there alone for us. We’re safe and warm in the car, but they may not be warm and safe waiting for us.”
“Wouldn’t their teachers let them wait inside?”
“Maybe, but I won’t count on that. They could have other things to do. It’s better to be on time.”
Waiting is not a new thing. Abram and Sarai got so tired of waiting to have a son they finally decided to hurry things up. “Abram was eighty-six years old when Hagar bore Ishmael to Abram,” (Genesis 16:16 NKJV). But that son was not God’s promise. Fourteen years later, God fulfilled His plan. “Abraham was one hundred years old when his son Isaac was born to him,” (Genesis 21:5 NKJV).
Some say David must have waited five or ten years from the time he was anointed king of Israel till he became king after Saul’s death. At times, David’s waiting was especially dangerous because King Saul kept trying to kill him. David has written about his time of waiting: “I waited patiently for the Lord; And He inclined to me and heard my cry,” (Psalm 40:1 NKJV). His advice is, “Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14 NKJV).
A sleepless night can seem to last forever. That might be a good time to remember another psalmist’s words, “I wait for the Lord, my soul waits, and in His word I do hope. My soul waits for the Lord more than those who watch for the morning— Yes, more than those who watch for the morning,” Psalm 130:5-6 (NKJV).
The prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Micah have all spoken of the rewards that come to those who wait for the Lord. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint,” (Isaiah 40:31 NKJV). “It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord,” (Lamentations 3:26 NKJV). “Therefore, I will look to the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation; My God will hear me,” (Micah 7:7 NKJV).
For many adults, the wait for Christmas does not seem long, in fact hardly long enough to accomplish the tasks confronting them. Cleaning, buying, wrapping, baking, cooking—it seems like there is never enough time to get everything done.
We would do well to remember that advent should not be only about preparing for the feasts and parties and gift-giving of the season. Advent is about preparing for the coming of Christ and not just getting ready for a celebration of when He was born in a manger. Yes, Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem is commemorated at Christmas, but it is more important that people welcome Him into their hearts and give Him first place in their lives.
Advent is also about preparing for the Second Coming of Christ. As Paul wrote, “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,” (Philippians 3:20 NKJV).
James urges, “Therefore, be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, waiting patiently for it until it receives the early and latter rain,” (James 5:7 NKJV).
The main character in an interesting book was urged to, “Wait and hope.” He replied that he thought it made more sense to, “Work and hope.” Waiting for Christmas to come usually involves a lot of work, especially as we get close. Waiting for the Second Coming should also involve preparation. We need to obey what God has asked of us which Micah says is, “to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” (See Micah 6:8.) We do not know just how long we must wait, so we will need to “wait with perseverance.” (See Romans 8:25.)
•
Advent
Waiting —
Anticipating —
gifts, food, fun!
Baking, buying, wrapping —
Preparing.
Christmas is coming.
Are you ready?
Waiting
Anticipating —
all the joys of Heaven!
Believing, sharing, praying —
Preparing.
Christ is coming again.
Are you ready?
•
Bible Verses
Micah 6:8 (NKJV) — He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?
Romans 8:25 (NKJV) — But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance.