“What is this thing called love? This funny thing called love? Just who can solve its mystery? Why should it make a fool of me?” — Cole Porter.
People have been asking these questions since the world began, and have continually struggled to find answers. However, this quest for knowledge on how to manage romances and relationships has became easier with the advent of the “Advice to the Lovelorn” columns in newspapers.
Would you write a letter to a stranger to ask a question about your private life that will be printed in the newspapers for all to read? Sounds like a definite “No,” but yet, readers seem to enjoy making anonymous confessions, causing advice columns to explode in popularity.
The very first advice column recorded by history was in the periodical “The Athenian Mercury” of 1690. It promised readers they could write in for answers on a wide variety of questions on different subjects. Englishman, John Dunton, the owner of the paper, boasted that experts would respond to the questions sent in. The “experts” formed a club called The Athenian Society, but it was really just himself and three other men. The anonymous questions on relationships to Dunton’s publication quickly became its most popular topic.
A few years later in 1704, Daniel Defoe published a public affairs journal, “A Review of the Affairs of France.” He created a fictional society called “The Scandalous Club” and hundreds of letters poured in asking the Scandalous Club for advice.
Interestingly enough, Benjamin Franklin even authored an advice column in New England and Pennsylvania newspapers. He used a number of pseudonyms and Silence Dogood was one of them.
By the time the 1900s rolled around, publishers were quick to pick up on the fact that advice columns were extremely popular with women, so they worked hard to serve this new market.
As a comic side note, British columnists who give love and relationship advice to the public are known as “Agony Aunts and Agony Uncles.”
The idea of the advice column is that an older, wiser person is giving advice from their lifetime of experience to the younger generation. It gives the column more authority if it is marketed as wisdom imparted from an “aunt” or an “uncle.” However, in modern times advice columns are usually specifically tailored to a particular demographic.
In 1896, American journalist Dorothy Dix (Elizabeth Meriwether Gilmer) became the first woman columnist to give advice to the lovelorn. It turned out to be a ticket to fame and fortune for her. Over the span of her career, she gathered 60 million readers in the United States alone and became the highest paid woman writer of her day.
Shortly after Dorothy Dix began her advice column career, journalist Marie Manning Gasch of the “New York Evening Journal” debuted her response column to their popular women’s page under the pen name of Beatrice Fairfax. This 1898 column was marketed as “Advice to the Lovelorn” for young people who could not ask their families for romantic advice.
The advice column became so popular that it overwhelmed the post office on a daily basis. Letters came from men and women of all ages seeking advice on their most personal business. The newspaper industry had found a “need” and they were very eager to fill it.
Marie Manning Gasch retired to marry in 1905, but later returned to continue writing under her famous pseudonym. She even took her advice to the radio airwaves to host the programs: “The Lovelorn Lady” and “Advice to the Lovelorn.”
Critics of advice columns think it is foolish to ask strangers for answers to your personal problems that are then published in newspapers for all to see. But it can be argued that there are multiple mental and emotional benefits to the writer of the questions. By writing out their troubles, the person finds some stress relief and it helps them think clearly about their problems.
There is value in advice columns beyond the emotional and psychological relief that comes with anonymously venting secret feelings. They help educate the public and promote intellectual debate among friends and family. I am sure each question asked was secretly on the minds of millions of the column’s readers, so the advice is solving problems for more people than just the asker of the question.
People also love reading about romance, so I am sure even those without love affairs to hide or questions on intimate topics enjoyed reading about the drama just the same. It is human nature to be curious about what other people are doing and thinking. I suppose it could be considered a type of living vicariously or an ongoing soap opera/romance drama.
Advice columns were essentially “community discussions,” a form of social media. The newspaper was the internet of its day and this is where people went to share information and stay connected.
The “Advice to the Lovelorn” column was not always about love. Over time it included advice on social etiquette and every type of family relationship.
Since relationship troubles are universal and have not changed too greatly over the course of time, I imagine that much of the advice given would still be valuable today. Good advice can be given, but do people follow it?
Advice columns are still alive and well in 2022. We even have one in the Leader-Vindicator: “My Take On It” by Gayle Wright. So, if you have a burning question about romance or your social life that nobody else can answer, why not write in and ask Gayle?