A huge, equipped airfield abandoned in the dead of night. Dead Marines. Afghan friends of America hanging by their neck from light posts. Billions of dollars worth of U.S. weapons and equipment in the hands of our enemies.
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a Marine infantryman for 17 years, seemed to speak for most of us during a five-minute video of himself on Facebook that went viral.
“I’m making (this video) because I have a growing discontent and contempt with my perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level. I want to specifically ask some questions to some of my senior leaders ... not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down ... because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands accepting accountability ... Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic air base, before we evacuate everyone? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this ... Without that, we keep repeating the same mistakes.”
Just when you think the story can’t get any worse, it does.
According to reporting by Zenger and the New York Post, “Nawazuddin Haqqani, one of the brigade commanders of the Al Isha unit (a special Taliban unit that hunts down Afghans who helped U.S. and allied forces), bragged in an interview that his unit is using U.S.-made hand-held scanners to tap into a massive U.S.-built biometric database. This sophisticated technology can identify any person who helped the NATO allies or worked with Indian or American intelligence.
”Afghans who try to deny or minimize their role will find themselves contradicted by the detailed computer records that the U.S. left behind in its frenzied withdrawal, Haqqani said.”
The Trump administration negotiated the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 and set May 1, 2021 for the final withdrawal. It was extended to Aug. 31.
That’s 18 months to plan what to destroy, what to take out and how to destroy or disable what you’ve left behind. General Mark Milley, who was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff then and until now, should have insisted the military create a detailed, timelined withdrawal plan which included disposition of weapons and equipment. Its simple, you issue an Army-wide directive to each company commander to list what weapons and equipment he’s got and what and how should be done to it or with it. That’s mere competence. Lloyd Austin was confirmed as Secretary of Defense on January 21, 2021, seven months ago. One of Austin’s first acts should have been to ask for the detailed, timelined withdrawal plan while there was still time to create one or improve upon one if it had been created. That’s mere competence.
Instead, Milley was studying “White Rage,” a Marxist slur against White Americans. As soon as Lloyd Austin became defense secretary, he called for “stand downs,” really Marxist indoctrination sessions, where many soldiers were told the military and America was “systemically racist” and we had to be on the look out for “patriotic extremists,” you know, like the kind they just threw into the meat grinder in Kabul.
“A member of the special-operations community has told us that they are being instructed ‘The U.S. Special Operations Community is racist,’” Senator Tom Cotton said. “One Army officer relayed to us the words of his general officer who told him that the entire U.S. Army is racist.”
Rimersburg Rules is thinking of brave men, America’s friends, being hunted like animals and the best they can hope for if caught is to be immediately shot. What most likely will happen to them is far worse.
General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and many other generals are responsible for that slaughter. They should all resign.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]