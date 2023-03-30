Eggs have always been associated with spring, new life and fertility. They play a big role in the traditions of many faiths.
Going all the way back to the Israelites’ captivity in Egypt, eating hard-boiled eggs in salt was a part of the Jewish passover meal.
Here is a little back story on why Slavic pagans thought eggs were special. Birds were the favorite creatures of their sun god, Dazboh. This was because birds could fly close to the sun. Humans couldn’t get near the birds, but they could gather bird eggs, so that made them magical sources of life. Once collected, eggs were decorated and considered to be good luck charms.
In early Christianity, the eggs were colored red to symbolize Jesus’ blood. Christians also see the significance of the egg as a symbol of the Trinity. Sometimes, the egg shell is seen as representing the sealed tomb and the empty shell the empty tomb.
While doing my research, I discovered that there are Easter egg legends within the Eastern Orthodox Christian community that surround the events of Jesus crucifixion and resurrection. The most significant being the story of Mary Magdalene brought before the emperor. She had an egg with her. He said “Christ is no more risen than that egg is red!” Whereupon, the egg turned red. This is why Mary Magdalene can be seen holding a red egg in traditional artwork.
Among the reasons that eggs gained significance and popularity around Easter is because sunlight affects egg production, and hens do not lay many eggs over the winter. When spring arrives with more sunlight, eggs are plentiful.
In Medieval times, eggs were a forbidden food during Lent and only allowed on Easter Sunday. Since hens did not stop laying eggs, there would be an abundance of extra eggs at Easter.
Hardboiled eggs would keep longer, so after Lent, these hardboiled eggs were distributed to the poor who couldn’t afford meat.
Eggs were a valuable currency. Peasants sometimes used them to pay the Lord of the Manor or as a gift to give him. Eggs were also given as offerings to the church on Good Friday.
There are many legends about Easter eggs. In the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine, the fate of the world rests on how many pysanka eggs are decorated each year. A big serpent is chained to the mountain, and if his minions report there are few pysanka eggs being made, he will escape his chains and go on a rampage of destruction around the world. Coloring many pysanka eggs will strengthen the power of good in the world for another year.
Pysanky eggs are an intricate art form designed in wax. The egg decorating was a job for the women who made the eggs at night after the household had gone to bed. Each family had their own traditional patterns that they handed down from generation to generation.
Natural dyes for the eggs were traditional and they would take a long time to set. Krashanky is when you dye boiled eggs red with onion skin dye.
The egg is drained and dipped in wax and dye. The colors chosen are important because they had a language of their own. The more colorful the egg, the more good luck it will bring.
On Easter Sunday, the families would take the eggs they decorated to church in baskets to receive a blessing.
There are long lists of ways to use the pysanky eggs. Many were given as gifts to family and friends, still others were used as good luck charms for home protection, livestock health and abundant harvest.
Some feel decorative eggs had powers to ward off evil spirits. Pysanky eggs were practically sacred and were considered to have healing powers. After Easter, the colorful egg shells had to be disposed of carefully lest a witch get a hold of them.
In each Ukranian home, there is usually a bowl of these bright eggs to protect it from danger. It is kept with the family’s sacred icons.
From 1885 to 1916, Peter Carl Faberge crafted elaborate jeweled Easter eggs. Intricate miniature toys were surprises inside the eggs. These were given as Easter gifts in the court of the Russian royal family and are associated with the final years of the Romanovs.
There is a very old traditional egg dance where eggs are laid out on a wide surface and people take turns dancing around them with the goal of not breaking any eggs.
There is also a competition called “Egg Knocking.” Competitors tap the tips of their eggs together until one cracks. The person with the cracked egg is the loser. There is actually an annual world championship in England for this game.
The White House Easter Egg Roll was started in the1870s, set for Easter Monday and held at the U.S. Capital. Congress became concerned that the large crowds were going to harm the landscaping on the grounds so they outlawed public activities at the Capital.
Many children petitioned to move the event to the White House, so in 1878, Rutherford B. Hayes decided that one part of the White House lawn should be open to the egg rollers each year.
The story of the Easter egg is incredible! It is packed with symbolism, life, health and tradition. It kind of makes you look at eggs in a different way knowing all this. I bet you never thought that the common egg was indeed so special.
Happy Easter!