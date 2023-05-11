The Redbank Valley Day of Giving is today, May 11, and we encourage you to support our local nonprofits.
The library is a drop-off donation center, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. You can bring any of your donations for any and all of the nonprofits to our location and we will distribute them for you.
Anything you can give will help with the services and purpose of these nonprofits.
•
We have tickets on sale now for the library’s annual Purse Bingo Bash! Get yours before we are sold out!
Your ticket includes one round of bingo sheets (three games per sheet), a meal and beverage, two wine tickets (for those 21 and older), and entrance to win all prizes on the ticket. Additional raffle tickets, bingo sheets and Chinese auction item tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
You don’t want to miss the fun; mark your calendar for June 30 and join us! Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m.
•
Planning for our Summer Reading program is underway, and this year’s theme is “All Together Now.”
Our children’s (kindergarten through sixth grade) program will begin on June 8 and run every Thursday until July 13. Then there will be a wrap-up party, including all of the county libraries, held at the Clarion County Park on Saturday, July 15.
We will meet in the afternoons at 1 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library unless otherwise stated.
•
Our Lil’ Bookworms group, for kids from birth to age five, that is held on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m., will also start a Summer Reading program during that time.
Adults and teens will have program events throughout the summer as well. Those events will be posted on our calendar and also our Facebook page, as well as, mentioned here in our newspaper column.
•
In preparation for our Summer Reading program, we are holding a pet toy drive for Orphans of the Storm. Please consider donating for this cause.
We are also in need of some items for care packages, such as: chapstick, pens/pencils, hand lotion, small notepads, decks of playing cards, tissues and small individual crafts. If you can donate any of these items, please drop them off at the library at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
•
This Saturday, May 13, the library will host a Book Photo Frame craft class at 1 p.m.
This is an awesome way of displaying your photos, and you can take this project further by decorating it in your own way. We will be making the frame here and the rest is up to you. All supplies for making the frame are provided.
•
Tonight (May 11) is also our Book Club. We meet on the second Thursday of every month at Zack’s for some good food and company.
All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book, which is “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks for the month of May.
Next month’s book is “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” by Joanne Greenberg.
•
Clarion County CareerLink will be here at the library on Tuesday, May 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a workshop on stress management.
The purpose of this workshop is to learn short term and long term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments, and calm your life.
The flyer will be posted on the library’s Facebook page if you’re looking for more information.