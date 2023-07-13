There has been much debate on what America stands for and how she should conduct her business to best serve her citizens. A political war is being waged that can be summed up as individualism versus collectivism.
America is often associated with individualism, which focuses on personal achievement and happiness for the individual, while collectivism seeks to look out for everyone in the group and make sure their needs are met.
Conservative Americans generally frown upon collectivism since they see individual independence as a great virtue and the life standard of every American. Still, others are of the opinion that looking out for each other’s needs on a national level is important.
America is an odd mix of individualism and collectivism. The two philosophies actually work together more than we think and are mutually beneficial.
To create individual rights in the first place, the collective had to get together to decide which rights the individual should have and how to protect them. In return, the individual’s best function is to give back to the collective in the form of creativity and entrepreneurship and grow wealth that benefits society as a whole.
The defenders of each philosophy tend to idealize their own and demonize the other without even considering that each of them have good ideas to bring to the table.
It doesn’t have to be a stark choice between either individualism or collectivism for American society. It is more nuanced than that and we need a mix.
Cultural individualism has been found to vary depending on the economics of the nation. Poor nations operate on the principles of collectivism, but as a country grows and develops, the ideals of individualism begin to take root.
The individual cannot be escaped. In a collectivist society, each sub-group within that society functions as an individual unit in such forms as the various races, religions and social and political classes. And yes, there is often an individual or two within each said group that wields the power of decision making and drives the action of the unit.
I have always seen individualism as a key component of the American philosophy. And as someone who is a dreamer and a creative, I adopted the philosophy that working with others would cloud my vision and ruin my creativity.
That is sometimes true, but ultimately, one discovers the need for expertise from others and realizes that you must accept the fact that there are many things you cannot accomplish alone. I definitely see the struggle to admit I need help in my isolationist worldview. The independent mindset can sometimes hold us back from achieving our dreams.
I have always considered myself an individualist with the desire to make my own path and be the cog that escaped the wheels of machinery and rolled away to freedom. I wanted to be the girl who steps out of the chorus line to dance a solo, and so on.
The individual may dream the dreams, but she will still need the assistance of others to make those dreams a reality.
On one side of the argument, we have the philosophy that every individual should be able to have complete freedom and rise to the occasion of survival through rugged independence. But on the other hand, is it fair to assume that every American citizen is equally as tough and resilient? There are those who say people should be “entitled to economic security.”
Herbert Hoover’s Secretary of the Interior, Ray Lyman Wilbur had this to say on the subject:
“The only animals and birds I know that have economic security are those that have been domesticated — and the economic security they have is controlled by the barbed-wire fence, the butcher’s knife and the desire of others. They are milked, skinned, egged or eaten up by their protectors.”
That is the kind of quote that strikes fear into the heart of every individualist and should raise concerns among those who are desiring economic security from an institution or a governing body. What is the character of your protectors? Are they honest and trustworthy?
Individualists will say that America promises “equal opportunity” and not “equal outcomes.” But is everyone really starting out “equally?” When we say “equal opportunity” we are taking for granted that everyone is alike in health, temperament, personality, family, financial status, intelligence, etc. but that is not the case. We all start from a different place in life with varying factors that could help us or hurt us.
America absolutely needs fierce creatives and innovators who think outside of the box and move society forward, but what we need to realize is that these rugged independents are the few, and a majority of our citizens need a different approach. We do not have to abandon our standard of American independence and individualism, but just realize those ideals are not a one-size-fits-all way to solve our nation’s problems.
Nations, like the people in them have their flaws and are a mix of good and bad, justice and injustice. The important thing is that we continually strive for improvement, and little by little the changes will surely come.