The season of picnics and parades, flag waving and fireworks has arrived. Summer is in full swing.
One of my family’s favorite Fourth of July traditions, that dates back to when I was a kid, is to watch the 1940 classic movie “Yankee Doodle Dandy” to add to the spirit of the patriotic festivities.
Aside from all the picnics and pool parties, the Fourth of July is a serious time. We pause to remember all those who have gone before us and contributed in ways both small and great to the freedom and prosperity we now enjoy.
The Fourth of July is a celebration of patriots throughout the years and their vision that took us from a raw frontier wilderness to a land of luxury.
What does being an American mean to people? Does it mean freedom from want and freedom from fear? Freedom to be who you are and live your life the way you want to? Freedom to pursue your dreams?
For the immigrant, America has been, and still continues to be a beacon of “hope” for the future. And indeed many, many people have found peace and prosperity within her borders.
Say what you will about the negatives of America and its shortcomings, thousands of immigrants still clamor daily to enter her borders. For nearly two-and-a-half centuries, America has retained its reputation as the “land of opportunity” where dreams come true and where each person is recognized as an individual of worth and value.
As one of America’s citizens who has lived here all of my life, I do agree that America is full of opportunities with plenty of room to dream. There are also the basic luxuries we enjoy on a daily basis like clean, hot and cold running water and electricity to power all our big appliances and little gadgets.
We can go to restaurants and stores and buy food, clothes or anything we want day or night. We have a legal system and a law enforcement system that helps keep our towns safe and stable.
We have safe, clean neighborhoods to live in where the biggest crime is leaving a junked car on your property for many months or allowing your grass to grow above six inches. Americans have their struggles for sure, but compared to the rest of the world, our troubles are small ones.
What is it that makes the American form of government unique? Could it be the focus on individualism? We could say that individualism was born as the nation of America was born.
Historically, civilizations focused on the collective. They had to in order to survive. The king or queen served as the supreme authority/brain of the tribe or nation and drove the decision-making of the group.
However, this kind of absolute power often trampled over the wishes of large numbers of poor people and was the cause of many wars and much bloodshed as various political leaders fought for supremacy. The average people began to long for a land where they could be free to do their own thing and live in peace.
In the 18th century, the philosophy of individualism was brand new. In fact, English philosopher, John Locke is one of the most influential figures in forming American individualism.
Thomas Jefferson was a fan of Locke and this in turn had a profound effect on forming the philosophy behind the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.
I had barely heard of John Locke, and I certainly did not understand the important role that he played in shaping America and the American Dream. He definitely deserves more credit than he gets.
Aside from the influential philosophies of John Locke, American individualism is also rooted in the American experience. The pioneers and explorers had to rely on themselves to survive under harsh conditions, and so, those who were survivors became heroes and were the pattern for the ideal American. That philosophy of rugged individualism soon became baked into the American consciousness.
Sociologist Robert Bellah in “Good Society” blames American individualism and the independent spirit that goes with it for preventing us from working together on the major social problems in our nation like poverty and homelessness.
I see no reason why individualism and the needs of the collective cannot find a way to go together. After all, most of the ambitious people who invent something or start a business empire have to create something to help fill a need and serve the public in order to succeed.
This Fourth of July, and on any of the patriotic holidays that have come before or after, we have the opportunity to count our blessings as Americans. You could say this is like Thanksgiving Day, but instead of celebrating the harvest, we are celebrating the reasons why we enjoy the daily luxuries and the ever-present opportunity to continue to reach higher for our dreams.
Happy Independence Day!