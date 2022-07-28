Amusement parks were down on their luck by the time the 1950s rolled around. Increased transportation and entertainment options had drained the smaller parks of their finances causing them to close, and those that remained had fallen into disrepair. Everyone thought the era of the amusement park was over, but a man named Walt Disney had something to say about that.
At one time, all the parks were amusement parks and Coney Island reigned supreme. Theme parks did not make their debut in America until August 3, 1946 with Santa Claus Land in Santa Claus, Indiana.
Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California on July 17, 1955. Years later, Disney World opened in Bay Lake, Florida on October 1, 1971.
The Disney parks combined the educational value of the World’s Fair and the excitement of amusement parks with the romantic themes from their fairy tale films to create America’s most famous theme parks. Walt Disney was responsible for reviving America’s interest in amusement parks.
The main attraction in any amusement park is the thrilling rides the park has to offer. The general categories of rides include: flat rides, roller coasters, railways, water rides, dark rides, Ferris wheels and transport rides.
Most of the time the flat rides stay close to the ground and spin, twist and swing. Dark rides are in enclosed spaces and are often some combination of a train and water ride. Some examples would be the tunnel of love or the haunted house.
Transport rides are not just for amusement, but serve the practical purpose of helping sightseers get from one part of the park to another without a long walk.
The ever-popular carousel ride originated as part of military training during the Middle Ages. It makes me smile to think of a medieval “military” taking themselves seriously while riding on a carousel-like contraption.
An early ride in a British amusement park was “flying carriages.” There has always been an element of magic in rides that give people the chance to have new experiences and do things that are normally impossible.
By the mid-1800s, amusement park rides were being invented.
Frederick Savage was one of the early ride engineers. His 1880 carousel called “Sea-On-Land” was designed to give people a chance to experience what it was like to “pitch up and down on the sea.”
Mr. Savage was also the designer of the “galloping horse” style carousels that we still see at parks today.
The Ferris Wheel debuted at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair in an attempt to outdo the grandeur of the 1,000 foot tall Eiffel Tower, which had been built as an attraction for the 1889 World’s Fair. The original Ferris Wheel was 264 feet in height. Today, Ferris Wheels are the most common ride at parks.
Roller coasters can trace their origins to Russian winter amusements called “Russian Mountains,” which is a series of slides and chutes covered with ice and snow specially built so sleds could travel up and down on these “tracks” and give pleasure seekers a thrilling experience.
The first American roller coaster was designed by Phillip Hinkle and was added to the rides on Coney Island in 1884. It was called “The Switchback Railway.” It traveled at a speed of six miles an hour and was one of the park’s top attractions.
After World War I, roller coasters rapidly gained popularity with each new coaster being built bigger, better and with more twists and turns.
In recent years, the trend for rides has been to transport people to another world and out of our reality, such as with Spider-Man, Star Wars or Harry Potter themes.
Riding rides gives people thrills, excitement, adventure and a sense of accomplishment.
Disneyland’s first major competitor, Six Flags, opened on August 5, 1961 in Arlington, Texas.
Six Flags amusement park was created by Angus Wynne Jr. After visiting Disneyland, he was inspired to create a similar and more affordable park in Texas.
The meaning of the “Six Flags” is a celebration of the six different nations that had established Texas: France, Spain, Mexico, the Confederacy, America and Texas. The rides, attractions and events all reflected these cultural themes. Today, “Six Flags” has 30 parks in North America and many worldwide.
Over the years, amusement parks have come to represent the American spirit in all of its innocence, optimism and work ethic.
No matter how bad the economy is, amusement and theme parks remain very popular. People want to have fun.
Today, Florida’s Disney World is the most popular park in the world, and everyone still wants to get their picture taken in front of Cinderella’s Castle.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the park industry hard, but as soon as they were able to reopen, people flocked to them.
Amusement parks help minimize the barriers and disagreements everyone has on political and social issues. They entertain people and help them forget their differences.
You could say that amusement and theme parks help bring people together and promote “peace on earth and goodwill towards men.”