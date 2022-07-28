Amusement parks were down on their luck by the time the 1950s rolled around. Increased transportation and entertainment options had drained the smaller parks of their finances causing them to close, and those that remained had fallen into disrepair. Everyone thought the era of the amusement park was over, but a man named Walt Disney had something to say about that.

At one time, all the parks were amusement parks and Coney Island reigned supreme. Theme parks did not make their debut in America until August 3, 1946 with Santa Claus Land in Santa Claus, Indiana.

