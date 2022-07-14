With summer upon us, people are looking for new and exciting things to do and experience. Theme parks and amusement parks offer escapism, entertainment and adventure to the the public in a safe, controlled environment, but it wasn’t always this way. Fun parks were in the development stage for centuries before Walt Disney finally brought the industry to maturity in the 1950s.
You may ask, so, what’s the difference between an amusement park and a theme park?
Amusement parks offer rides, games and entertaining events. These are built to be permanent, so this differentiates them from temporary fairs and carnivals. They are also more fancy than the city parks and playgrounds.
Theme parks focus specifically on certain subjects. The oldest theme park in America is Santa Claus Land. It was established in Santa Claus, Indiana in 1946. Walt Disney would begin his theme park a few years later using the characters and stories from the movies he produced as inspiration for the rides and exhibits.
At the very root of the amusement park is simply the need for working men and women to relax. Public areas gradually became designated for families to congregate, spend time together and enjoy a little food and entertainment. Soon these areas became more than picnic grounds and began to include various types of shows and entertainment.
In 17th century Europe, “pleasure gardens” began to appear. They were open spaces where the public could gather and be entertained. People of every class attended the events. Some of these parks still exist today.
The oldest amusement park in America is Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut. Its first year of operation was 1846. It was originally a picnic ground, but it became a popular destination for tourists when demonstrations in electricity opened to the public.
It was at Coney Island in 1875 where things really took off and amusement parks became a part of the American experience.
At its height of popularity in 1910, the island boasted a million visitors a day and had three major parks: Luna Park, Dreamland and Steeplechase Park.
Before the three parks were built on Coney Island, it had been a popular weekend retreat where people would go to picnic and swim.
Streetcars and trains started running routes specifically to bring pleasure seekers to these parks.
The success of the World’s Fairs also hinted that there might be a lucrative future in public park amusements.
To get in on the fun, many playgrounds and picnic grounds simply added more features to their locations and called themselves amusement parks. More than 2,000 parks sprang up across the United States.
Amusement parks were very popular at the turn of the century. These parks were especially beneficial to the immigrant population, and in turn, the newest Americans helped to influence the park development. Many immigrants worked for parks, found them a source of inexpensive entertainment and also had the opportunity to blend in with the people of America and learn their ways.
The first theme park, Santa Claus Land, came into being, because there were two towns called Santa Fe, Indiana and the post office would only recognize one. So, the second town of Santa Fe decided to call itself “Santa Claus.” As you can imagine, it soon became the destination for children’s holiday wishlists.
Retired industrialist, Louis J. Koch had always loved children and thought it was a shame there was nothing for them to see when they visited Santa Claus, Indiana and expected to see Santa and his workshop. Koch saw the opportunity to make an investment in a theme park that would entertain children and bring good publicity to the town of Santa Claus.
Santa Claus Land opened on August 3, 1946 and proved to be a very successful venture. In the 1980s, the name of the park was changed to “Holiday World” and it continues in operation to this day.
Since the 1800s, amusement parks and theme parks have been filling the need for inexpensive family entertainment.
Some of the many activities have included: acrobatics, conjuring, juggling, fortune tellers, games, vaudeville acts and cabaret, novelty and freak shows, picnic areas, zoos, dance halls, restaurants and rides.
The golden age of the amusement park lasted up to 1930.
The Great Depression and World War II soon took a heavy toll on the amusement industry, in addition to other technological advances.
Automobiles became available to the masses and they no longer had to take public transportation to the nearest location for their fun and recreation. They were able to travel farther away to the destination of their choice. This alone caused the closure of many local amusement parks.
Television also became a strong competitor for entertainment seekers. People had entertainment coming into their homes all the time for free, so they didn’t feel the need to go out to pay for amusements as much.
By the early 1950s, it would seem that the best years of the amusement parks were behind them and quickly fading into dim memories, but this was only to be temporary. Amusement parks were about to make a comeback that would be beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.