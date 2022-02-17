Dear Gayle,
My husband is always embarrassing me in public by what he says. We can’t go anywhere without him talking to strangers and telling them personal things about us. He even told some people once that he was tired that day because we’d been up late last night having sex. I’m sure these people don’t even want to know some of this stuff, but he can’t tell that from their reaction even when I can. I don’t think he means to do this, it’s like it just comes out of him. It makes me frustrated because I tried explaining to him that this is not how people are supposed to talk to each other, but he doesn’t get it. It’s like a mental block. Is there anything you can think of that would make him stop?
— Talker’s Wife
Dear Wife,
I could not diagnose your husband without talking with him myself; but since that is not possible, you may wish to consider finding someone he can meet with who is qualified to rule out, or to diagnose any conditions the man might have for which his unfiltered talking may be one indicator. No doubt you have thought about anyone in his family possibly having this same trait. This could be a clue as to whether this quirk is simply because he was raised this way, or if it does seem to be an anomaly — perhaps even a genetically passed one. In either case, you are unlikely to change him much given that you have already tried and it appears to have gotten you nowhere, so you might do well to develop a unique coping plan for those embarrassing times yet to come.
Dear Gayle,
Is it me, or are people changing as far as politeness goes? The other day, I took my cart full of stuff from the store out to my car and when I’d unloaded it, I started back across the parking lot to take it back into the store. At the same time, three men probably in their twenties got out of their car and headed into the store right by me, but not one offered to take back my empty cart. One hurried ahead of me a bit so he could open the door for me to take the cart in. I realized that, to him, this was doing something polite. I thanked him, of course. Is politeness changing, or am I missing something?
— Shopper Lady
Dear Shopper,
The scene you describe sounds as though it could be part of a cartoon. I remember an old comic strip — “Nancy” — where her boyfriend Sluggo is trying to move a chest of drawers. Nancy offers help by pointing out that the piece would be easier to move if the drawers were removed. Then she takes out the drawers and stacks them atop the chest. What I think is going on here is that, sometimes we get so lost in our own world that, when it bumps up against someone else’s, we have a knee-jerk reaction that may only come close to what is needed. Sometimes, we will have it occur to us later what else we could have done. It is a bit like having someone say something to us for which the perfect come-back hits us far too late to say it. I recommend concentrating, as I think you are doing, on the fact that one out of those three men did something — anything.
Dear Readers,
So often I have realized that there are very few things that are a problem for which nothing can be done. Far too many people suffer from some issue much more than necessary only because they will not seek aid; or seek it, but give up on finding correct help too soon. I see the point of that as, “Speak up.” And keep on speaking. Sometimes I forget to take my own advice. I am in need of a literary agent experienced in getting written permission from a publisher to permit me to quote from their pre-published books in my newly written one. It has become my habit with almost everyone I meet for the first time to ask if they happen to know a literary agent. Years ago, I was offered one without having asked, but my book was nowhere ready for that step at that time, and the agent in question was a man who had just done very well after selling a book in publication to be made into a movie about a high school football team that had not lost a game in twelve years when suddenly everything came crashing down. I thanked Neil, who had offered that agent, but I never followed up because of the timing and because I believed that the man offered to me might do the job only because of feeling that he owed a favor to Neil, but not because he was sincerely interested in my book about what one needs to know after experiencing the death of a spouse. Right or wrong, I predicted that it might be an uncomfortable fit. Now, years later, I am finally ready for an agent. Do you know one?
