I have always been a fan of the past. History is like a “safe space” from the present where you can hide. Whether it is watching old movies, reading classic literature or immersing yourself in the art and lifestyles of another era.
Although considered a popular hobby today, establishing one’s family history and bloodline was once considered very serious business. Your citizenship and social status could be at stake.
It was essential for kings and queens to be able to trace their family line to prove their “right to rule.” It was similarly important to gain opportunities in politics and to be admitted into the circles of high society.
By the 1500s, European governments realized that they could keep records on the common citizens to maintain order and control.
It was about this time, that churches also began to keep records of births, deaths, marriages and christenings.
American genealogy began in the 19th century as a way to document the progress and achievements of America as a young nation.
People were also interested in establishing themselves as descendants of the founders and therefore a part of the upper classes.
The Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants are two of the most famous of these historical societies.
These days, genealogy has become a hobby for many people and no one really minds if many of their ancestors were commoners.
The television show “Roots” in the 1970s is credited by some as popularizing the study of family history in the 20th century.
We have all read those novels and seen those movies where it follows a family dynasty through several generations. Each of us have a story like that, perhaps not so exciting or so well-connected, but that is the fun of ancestry research and why we want to connect the dots.
People may be interested in learning about their family history for a variety of reasons that could include searching for missing family members, religious beliefs, medical concerns or just for fun.
Many of us, myself included, have an interest in who our ancestors were. Everyone seems to be searching for rich and famous relatives. We all want to be related to royalty for the sake of our own egos. But then, it is also part of the more serious task of finding our identity and place in the world.
Knowing your family history is not essential, but it is nice to know. Just a few decades ago, ancestry research was a long and labor intensive process. Now, thanks to Ancestry.com and other genealogical research sites, quick deep dives into family history is possible.
Unfortunately, there may be some family mysteries that will never be solved, because certain branches of your family may yield very little information from public records.
Wars, fires, or neglect over time have been the cause of many records being lost.
Some of your ancestors will have left deeper footprints on the pages of history than others.
We tend to search for “famous” ancestors, because we can get to know the person behind the name by reading the history books. But many times there are unfamiliar names with no details, leaving you to wonder endlessly.
It feels like there are holes in your history because there is so much silence. To be fair, in the old days, most people were poor and did not have a lot of space to save things for future generations, so we just have to do the best we can in our research.
Following the trail of birth certificates, death certificates, census records, immigration records and so on, I began to piece together the lives of my ancestors. I take these facts and statistics and convert them into biographical paragraph forms.
It kind of feels like you are paleontologist reconstructing a skeleton. The picture of the person who was is starting to emerge, fuzzy and jumpy at first, but then the image slowly comes into sharper focus.
You will likely find some famous names in your family tree, but there will be many, many more names without a story. Our job as researchers and historians is to collect as many documents and public records as we can and try to fill in the blanks and discover who they were.
Knowing your ancestors gives you a stronger sense of your own identity and where you fit into the history of the world. It is an ongoing study that makes you feel like a part of something bigger than yourself.