As humans in the Western World, we are famous for our unhealthy diets packed with salt, sugar and grease. If we were to do a food pyramid of the reality of our diets, sugar and salt would be on the bottom labeled “6 to 11 servings per day.”
Sadly, the sweet and the salty items are way, way, way at the tippy top with a big red warning label, cautioning us to only eat something salty or sweet once a week. Do you think you could get along with only having dessert once a week? That would be hard.
Doctors and scientists have proved which foods are good for us and which are not. We have the advantage of their expert knowledge, so why is it so difficult for most people to maintain a healthy diet?
Well, it’s complicated. There are factors like busy schedules and longer preparation times that cause people to choose pre-packaged food over fresh fruit and vegetables. It takes more time and effort to peel carrots and cut up and wash chunks of broccoli and cauliflower than it does to grab a bag of chips or a cereal bar. Also, those store-bought foods are usually very sweet or salty and much more tempting to the palate than vegetables, so, in many cases, the unhealthy foods win out.
When I started my study on healthy foods, I feared that I would find my diet to be sorely lacking, but I was pleasantly surprised that I absolutely love most of the foods on the healthy list. There are even a few intriguing ones that I would like to try, or at least investigate further.
When you read the descriptions of all the health benefits of each of these individual foods, you feel like you are reading the label on a bottle of super vitamins. Does regular food really have all that nutritional power? I guess we don’t appreciate or respect nature as much as we should. We are too busy turning up our noses at vegetables and greens and reaching for the junk food.
What are the vitamins? We know there are 13 of them and each plays an essential role in the function of our bodies. There are vitamins called A, B and C, also D, E and you might have heard of K, but did you know that there are five variations of the B vitamin that range from vegetables to meats? Or wonder why they skipped over letters F, G, H, I, J to get to vitamin K?
According to an article on the “Washington CityPaper” website, “scientific disorganization” is the main reason for the missing letter vitamins. Such vitamins do exist, but their letter name has been replaced by something else. I suppose it is much like how the B vitamins have other names and multiple number variations. The B vitamins are usually listed on packages by different names like folic acid, niacin and riboflavin — and yes, there are missing numbers attached to the sequence of the B vitamins as well.
Here are some fun food facts that you may not know:
- One serving of broccoli is a day’s worth of vitamin C.
- Blueberries are extremely high in age-defying anti-oxidants.
- Eggs are good for you.
- The banana is botanically classified as a berry and a fruit.
- Bell peppers have three times your daily vitamin C needs.
- Vinegar and other acidic foods double the speed of your metabolism.
- Cold potatoes help you lose weight and so does slowly chewing your food.
Studies show that eating just four servings of vegetables rich in vitamins like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower proved to reduce all types of deaths by more than 25 percent. So, eating some of these super power vegetables is almost like sipping water from the fountain of youth.
I don’t normally think of protein when I look at greens, but that’s what spinach provides, just about as much protein as an egg, but compared to green peas, that’s nothing. One cup of green peas is worth eight times the amount of protein in a cup of spinach! Let that sink in! Maybe Popeye chose the wrong super vegetable. Imagine how much more powerful he would have been eating a can of green peas!
Chocolate lovers don’t despair because chocolate actually does appear on the healthy list, but it is dark chocolate, the darker the better, at least 70 percent cocoa. Fortunately for me, I am a fan of dark chocolate.
The most intriguing food I just learned about is a South American fruit called a Black Sapote. It is said that it looks like chocolate pudding, has the consistency of chocolate pudding and tastes like chocolate pudding. It is full of vitamin C. I definitely have to try that one someday.
Summer is coming and the hot weather that compels us to drink gallons and gallons of liquid refreshment all summer long, but the sugar and the calories can add up super fast in the hot weather. The challenge is to find zero or low calorie substitutes. Things like bottled water, unsweetened tea and sparkling water would be the best substitutes for sodas and juices during the thirsty summer months.
In conclusion, I know I am never going to be eating the perfect diet. I still love cake, coffee and sweet treats, but it is good to be conscious and aware of the healthiest things to eat. This knowledge helps us make better choices. As with everything in life, a balanced approach is the best.