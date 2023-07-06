Is it possible to feel someone looking at you? Maybe. I remember a time when I fell asleep in a chair by my father’s bed in a nursing home. I suddenly woke up with the feeling I was being watched. Indeed, there was a nurse standing there looking at me. She said, “I was trying to decide if I should just let you sleep a little longer, but I do need to tell you your vigil is over. Your father is at rest now.”
Sometimes people may threaten us with a warning that God is watching what we do. There was a bin of apples at the beginning of a cafeteria line in one Catholic school. A sign had been placed beside it saying, “Take only one. Remember, God is watching.” At the other end of the line, a bin of cookies had a small, handwritten sign beside it saying, “Take all you want. God is down there watching the apples.”
God was watching Hagar, but there was nothing threatening about it. She did not know she was being watched when she ran away from Sarai’s harsh treatment. (See Genesis 16:6-8.) The “Angel of the Lord” spoke to her in the wilderness. “Then she called the name of the Lord who spoke to her, You-Are-the-God-Who-Sees; for she said, “Have I also here seen Him who sees me?” (Genesis 16:13 NKJV).
Hagar obeyed the angel’s message and returned to serve Sarai. After Isaac was born, Sarah demanded that Abraham, “Cast out this bondwoman and her son; for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son.” (See Genesis 21:10.) “So Abraham rose early in the morning, and took bread and a skin of water; and putting it on her shoulder, he gave it and the boy to Hagar, and sent her away. Then she departed and wandered in the Wilderness of Beersheba,” (Genesis 21:14 NKJV). When they ran out of water, Hagar discovered God was still watching and listening.
“And God heard the voice of the lad. Then the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said to her, “What ails you, Hagar? Fear not, for God has heard the voice of the lad where he is,” (Genesis 21:17 NKJV). God reassured her that He would indeed make Ishmael a great nation. (See Genesis 21:18.) “Then God opened her eyes, and she saw a well of water. And she went and filled the skin with water and gave the lad a drink,” (Genesis 21:19 NKJV).
God was watching Hagar to keep her safe. God is always watching. “For His eyes are on the ways of man, and He sees all his steps,” (Job 34:21 NKJV). “The Lord looks from heaven; He sees all the sons of men,” (Psalm 33:13 NKJV). God is watching over us, much as He watched Hagar — to keep us safe. But God is not concerned only for our physical well-being. “The Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart,” (See 1 Samuel 16:7.) He watches us to encourage us, to help us love as He loves, to bring joy and hope into our lives.
The writer of Hebrews says, “Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us,” (Hebrews 12:1 NKJV). Since he had just finished giving a long treatise on the faith of the patriarchs, some Bible scholars believe they are the witnesses. Others think all the people around us who will be noticing how we live are among the witnesses.
Let us ask God to help us live our lives in a way that will please Him. Let us also remember that the way we live can speak hope to those who may not yet know God.
•
The God Who Sees
Sometimes I feel invisible,
Like no one knows I’m there.
My life is filled with heartache,
And no one even cares.
I cry instead of sleeping
And struggle through the day,
So lost, alone, and hopeless
It’s even hard to pray.
But I know God feels the sorrow
That drives me to my knees.
He’s the God of love and mercy;
He is “The God Who Sees.”
He alone can know my sadness;
He alone can know my grief,
And His love will flow around me
Bringing faith and joy and peace.
•
It Always Matters
I thought it didn’t matter
What I did while on this earth.
Everything that happened to me
Was an accident of birth.
Then I saw a toddler watching,
And I realized what I do
Will most surely shape his future,
Help to make him false or true.
My today affects tomorrow
In more ways than I can guess.
What I choose can bring destruction,
Or will heal, restore, and bless.
What I do will always matter;
What I am while on this earth
Helps to shape my family’s future
And determines my life’s worth.
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 16:6-8 (NKJV) — So Abram said to Sarai, “Indeed your maid is in your hand; do to her as you please.” And when Sarai dealt harshly with her, she fled from her presence.
Now the Angel of the Lord found her by a spring of water in the wilderness, by the spring on the way to Shur. And He said, “Hagar, Sarai’s maid, where have you come from, and where are you going?” She said, “I am fleeing from the presence of my mistress Sarai.”
Genesis 21:10 (NKJV) — Therefore, she said to Abraham, “Cast out this bondwoman and her son; for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son, namely with Isaac.”
Genesis 21:18 (NKJV) — Arise, lift up the lad and hold him with your hand, for I will make him a great nation.
1 Samuel 16:7 (NKJV) — But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”