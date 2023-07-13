Summer is moving right along! Don’t forget that the five libraries of Clarion County (Clarion Free, Redbank Valley, Knox, Eccles-Lesher and Foxburg), in the spirit of this year’s Summer Reading theme, All Together Now, are combining forces for a grand reading challenge!
As a whole county, our goal is to reach 500,000 minutes read this summer and everyone counts — children through adults.
Any time you stop in at the library, let us know how many minutes you’ve read so we can add them to our total. Let’s reach 500,000 minutes together!
Summer Reading is still going on at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, with the following upcoming dates:
• Un-Bee-lievable Science — Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. Bees are incredible. Without bees, our ecosystem would be irreparably damaged. But bees have a bad reputation — they’re scary! We want to change that! Come learn about all of the things that honeybees do and how they help us. They Boyer Beekeepers will be joining us to tell us all about our busy buzzing buddies! We will also be doing some fun and interesting bee experiments, tasting different types of honey, and making a craft to help our busy buzzing friends.
• Taste Testing Challenge — Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. If you can’t see it or feel it — only taste it — do you know what it is? For this challenge, participants will be blindfolded (No peeking!) and given something to taste. Nothing gross I promise. You will have to guess what you’ve eaten. At the end, the person with the most correct guesses will win the tasty trophy!
• Annual Summer Carnival — Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us as the community comes together for our annual summer carnival. There will be popcorn, face painting, a bounce house, sno-cones, games and prizes. You might even see a princess or superhero! Everything is free! It will be held in the Rimersburg Veterans Park from 1 to 4 p.m.
Don’t forget our grand prize this summer is a Meta Quest 2 (also known as an Oculus Quest 2), a virtual reality headset that comes with two touch controllers. Attending any Summer Reading event gets you an entry into the grand prize drawing, as well as these other ways:
• Check out a library book: This can be done in person at the library or by borrowing a digital book via our Libby App. Audiobooks count too! For digital borrows to count you must send us a screenshot of the book which includes the return date or stop in and show us. One check-out per day. Worth two entries!
• Sign up for a library card: Don’t have a library card? Stop in and sign up for one. Worth three entries. Age 7 and up, parents must accompany children and provide proof of address.
• Complete one of the Summer Scavenger Hunt sheets. This can be done with help from your family. Bring the completed sheet back to the library. Worth one entry.
• Come to one of our “Special” days at the library. Worth one entry each. These include:
Monday Block Party: Come in and build something with one of our many sets of blocks. All day every Monday.
Thursday Story Time: Stop in at 1 p.m. every Thursday for a story and a craft or coloring sheet.
Friday Art Day: Come make something, color something, draw something. We have all the supplies to create something beautiful, different or just plain fun!
If you have any questions, contact Miss Kelly at the library by calling (814) 473-3800, email at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com, or send us a DM on Facebook or Instagram.
Summer Reading — Eccles-Lesher Reading Challenge. We are still holding our own reading challenge for the kids at Eccles-Lesher and the prize for that is a brand new Chromebook! Your minutes will count toward the big county-wide reading challenge as well. Let’s read!
On the Same Page Book Club will feature “Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at the library. August’s book pick is a USA Today bestseller: “A grieving widower, a determined girl, a courageous librarian and a mysterious book come together in an uplifting tale of love, loss, friendship and redemption.”
This title is available on Hoopla, Philadelphia’s Libby, as well as Oil Creek Library District in ebook format. We have a print copy available for checkout at the library. Join us for this discussion, taking place right before our Friends of the Library meeting!
At this time, we do not have information for July and August’s CareerLink workshops, but will keep patrons and community members updated as soon as we have news. We are getting new personnel from CareerLink who will be traveling around to our local libraries to facilitate these free and informative workshops and we look forward to working with them. For now, should anyone have any questions about CareerLink offerings, please check out their website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.