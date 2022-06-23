The Redbank Valley Public Library’s Purse Bingo Bash is finally here!
This Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., our second Purse Bash will take place at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m., so come early and get your raffle tickets, Chinese auction tickets, food and beverage before we begin bingo at 6 p.m.
If you haven’t gotten a ticket yet, we only have a couple left. We will sell them at the door until they are gone — first come, first served.
•
Our children’s Summer Reading Program is set to start on June 28 with Pirate Day here at the library starting at 1 p.m. It is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
This year, we will be giving away a Nintendo Switch for our grand prize at the end of our program. Children can enter to win by attending a program and/or checking out books each week. Limit of one ticket per checkout per week.
Look for our flyers around town or in the library for more information. We also post on our website and Facebook.
The full schedule for Summer Reading includes:
• June 28 at 1 p.m. — Pirate Day.
• July 5 at 1 p.m. — Survivor Island.
• July 12 at 1 p.m. — Sea Creatures Bingo and Oceans of Fun Trivia.
• July 19 at 10 a.m. — Mahoning Dam excursion. Meet at the dam at 10 a.m. for a tour and more.
• July 26 at 1 p.m. — Shark Week.
• Aug. 2 — Pittsburgh Zoo trip. Sign-up is required. Children are free, and one adult must go for each family.
• Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. — Library Luau.
•
Our adult summer program will begin the same week. We will have adult events throughout the summer.
You can enter to win our adult giveaways by attending an event and/or checking out books. Each time you attend an event or check out books, you will receive a ticket to be entered into our drawing each week and grand prize drawing. Limit of one ticket per checkout of books per week.
•
Book Club will be July 14 at 6 p.m. and the book to be discussed is “The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams.
Also, we will be having ceramics classes with Dot on July 5 and July 18, both at 6 p.m. She brings a variety of items including gnomes, cats, fairy houses, plaques and more!
In addition, the library is hosting an adult Summer Reading program on July 14 which is a lighthouse solar light which will be at 6 p.m. We hope to see you at an event!