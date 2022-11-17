This weekend is the Eccles-Lesher’s first Art Gala fundraising event!
Join us this Saturday evening, Nov. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., as we bring together artists from Clarion County for a fun and festive celebration with art, delicious appetizers, various auctions and raffles, and a variety of beverages including offerings from Porchvue Winery of Fairmont City!
Childcare will be provided on-site in the Eccles-Lesher Community Room.
Admission is by donation — even $1 will do! — and all proceeds for the night will directly benefit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program.
We are tremendously excited to offer this event to the community, so grab a friend, your significant other, or your family, and come down to enjoy the talented artists of our area while supporting a wonderful cause this Saturday!
•
Sign-ups end this Friday, Nov. 18, for the Santa’s Gift Tree, so please be sure to stop by the library to register any children you may have in the Union School District for this well-established annual community outreach program.
Anyone who has taken mittens from the tree is asked to please wrap gifts and have them returned to the library by Saturday, Dec. 10.
We thank everyone who has graciously participated in this program every year and helped us keep it going, keep it successful, and continue to help the children of this area experience a great Christmas and promote a season of giving.
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher–On the Same Page Book Club will feature “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
Due to the holidays, the book club will be skipping the month of December and holding the next meeting in January, with a date to be determined.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com of this title: First drink. First prank. First friend. First love. Last words. Miles Halter is fascinated by famous last words — and tired of his safe life at home. He leaves for boarding school to seek what the dying poet François Rabelais called the “Great Perhaps.” Much awaits Miles at Culver Creek, including Alaska Young, who will pull Miles into her labyrinth and catapult him into the Great Perhaps. “Looking for Alaska” brilliantly chronicles the indelible impact one life can have on another. A modern classic, this stunning debut marked No. 1 bestselling author John Green’s arrival as a groundbreaking new voice in contemporary fiction.
This book is available in print, audiobook and ebook formats. Keep checking with us for the January date to be announced!
•
A Novel Idea Book Club will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion. It will feature a discussion on “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we usually move our November book discussion to the first week in December.
A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, “Dune” won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.
Join us at the Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion for what is sure to be a fantastic discussion on this thrilling sci-fi novel.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club will be back at Eccles-Lesher Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. for a discussion of “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King. Our first book of 2023!
Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?”
“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”
Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher — for that world or ours.
Join us in January for this discussion!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Introduction to Job Searching. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the foundations of job searching, effective job search activities, and applying for jobs online.
• Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Reviewing Your Online Presence. The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Fall Hours at the Library and the Secret Garden Bookstore:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.