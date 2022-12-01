The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank all the sponsors and donors for our 2022 Fall Art Show and Art Gala.
They include Eric Cicciarelli, Harriger Autobody, Doug Adams, Bauer Funeral Home, Bliss Reclamation, Burns Funeral Home, Chris Cicciarelli, Top Hill Cabins, Myers Tire & Service, Spero Group, Clarion County Community Bank, East Brady UniMart, Haws Ricker Insurance, Rimersburg VFW, Classiques Hair Design, Tractor Supply, Old Bank & Deli, Valley Flowers, Tom’s Riverside of Rimersburg, Walmart, CharVal Candies, Canyon Coffee, Black Bear Hemp, Lunar Hair Lab, Craig’s Barber Shop, M&M Pizza, Rimersburg Senior Center, NAPA, Doggie Bole, Korner Restaurant, Deb Juart, Pam Steel, Laura’s Got Bags, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Friends Group and the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
We appreciate the support and thank you for helping us make these two events a success! We not only helped support local artists of Clarion County showcase some of their amazing artwork, we were also able to raise money for our 2023 Summer Reading Program. Thank you so much!
Here are the winners from the art show!
Overall: 1st – Tannis Mohr; 2nd – Tannis Mohr; 3rd – Abby Brothers.
Drawing: 1st – Tannis Mohr; 2nd – Emma Zacherl; 3rd – Abby Brothers.
Digital: 1st – Emma Zacherl; 2nd – Tannis Mohr; 3rd – Tannis Mohr.
Handcrafted: 1st – Dori Montgomery; 2nd – John Traister; 3rd – Amber Colwell.
Photography: 1st – Peggy Mortimer; 2nd – Peggy Mortimer; 3rd – Sandy Traister.
Painting: 1st – Amber Colwell; 2nd – Tatiana Datemasch; 3rd – Amber Colwell.
Thank you to all the artists who participated! Artwork will be on display in the Community Room of the library through Tuesday, Nov. 29.
•
Santa’s Gift Tree — Anyone who has taken mittens from the tree are asked to please wrap gifts and have them returned to the library by Saturday, Dec. 10.
We thank everyone who has graciously participated in this program every year and helped us keep it going, keep it successful, and continue to help the children of this area experience a great Christmas and to promote a season of giving.
•
Teaming Up with the Rimersburg Senior Center — Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. to present her “A Christmas Carol” program which will include a talk about the story as well as a creative thinking exercise.
Come join in that morning for a different spin on this classic!
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club featuring “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
Due to the holidays, the book club will be skipping the month of December and holding the next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com of this title: First drink. First prank. First friend. First love. Last words. Miles Halter is fascinated by famous last words — and tired of his safe life at home. He leaves for boarding school to seek what the dying poet François Rabelais called the “Great Perhaps.” Much awaits Miles at Culver Creek, including Alaska Young, who will pull Miles into her labyrinth and catapult him into the Great Perhaps. “Looking for Alaska” brilliantly chronicles the indelible impact one life can have on another. A modern classic, this stunning debut marked No. 1 bestselling author John Green’s arrival as a groundbreaking new voice in contemporary fiction.
This book is available in print, audiobook, and ebook formats.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club — Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion, featuring “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we usually move our November book discussion to the first week in December.
A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, “Dune” won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.
Join us at the Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion for what is sure to be a fantastic discussion on this thrilling sci-fi novel.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club — Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. back at Eccles-Lesher Library, featuring “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King.
Our first book of 2023! Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?”
“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”
Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher — for that world or ours.
Join us in January for this discussion!
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon, CareerLink Workshop: Reviewing Your Online Presence. The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Just a reminder! There will be no Friends of the Library meeting in December. See you in 2023!
The library’s hours are:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.