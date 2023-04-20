Spring can be unpredictable. There may be a week or more of warm, sunny days after which the eccentric season decides to throw in an ice or snowstorm. Those of us who have been around a few years have learned to expect erratic, inconsistent, unreliable weather in the spring.
One woman told me about a senior class from her high school who once had a picnic on May 25 at Parker’s Dam. The fickle spring weather “treated” them to a snowstorm that cut visibility so much they couldn’t even see across the water. Another woman remembered a snowstorm that dumped twelve inches of snow in the early morning of April tenth. By noon the sun was shining brightly and rapidly melting the snow. Today’s weather forecasters may do a good job of predicting the weather, but they cannot keep it from being a mishmash of roller-coaster temperatures with extreme wind gusts.
When the calendar and the weather seem to agree it is spring, many of us start looking for things that that say, “Spring!” to us. Even before spring reaches the calendar, some of the willows begin to show a yellow tint. Not long after that the pussy willows put forth their catkins. A child who really wants a kitten may wonder if the soft little catkins on the pussy willow might truly grow into cats.
•
Pussy Willows
There’s a tree out in our garden,
And it isn’t very tall.
I think that kitties grow there,
But they’re really, truly small.
I picked a few the other day
(Oh, how I want a cat!),
But they didn’t meow or grow or move.
They just sat and sat and sat.
Grandma calls them “pussy willows,”
And they have the softest fur,
But I’ve listened and I’ve listened,
And I’ve never heard them purr.
They’re not like our neighbor’s kitty —
They don’t run and jump and play —
But I’ll pat my small “pretend” cats
Till a real one comes my way.
•
Some people watch for signs of spring along the roadsides. The first little yellow flowers may appear to be dandelions, but instead they are a plant better adapted to the changeable temperatures of spring.
•
Coltsfoot
In the very early springtime,
On a sun-warmed roadside hill,
Little golden heads shout bravely,
“Spring will come. It will! It will!”
Closing against cold and darkness,
Opening in the warmth of day,
Happy little yellow faces
Coax the world to join their play.
•
Sometimes people can be as changeable as the weather. Those who have dealings with them may never know what kind of mood they will be in on any given day. If we find ourselves being like that, we might well pray the prayer David prayed: “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me,” (Psalm 51:10 NKJV). Later, David thanked God for a resolute spirit saying, “I will sing and give praise.” (See Psalm 57:7 and 108:1.) Because David knew God was with him, he could persevere. He wrote, “Through God we will do valiantly, for it is He who shall tread down our enemies,” (Psalm 108:13 NKJV).
Paul has urged, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord,” (1 Corinthians 15:58 NKJV). He praised the Colossians by writing, “For though I am absent in the flesh, yet I am with you in spirit, rejoicing to see your good order and the steadfastness of your faith in Christ,” (Colossians 2:5 NKJV).
The writer of Hebrews admonishes us to be unwavering in our confidence in Christ. (See Hebrews 3:14.) He also says our hope in Jesus is sure and steadfast. (See Hebrews 6:19-20.)
David encourages us, “Trust in the Lord, and do good.” He says we can “feed on His faithfulness.” (See Psalm 37:3.) We can trust in a faithful God who will never change.
There are many scripture references which remind us how steadfast and faithful God is. The writer of Lamentations tells us, “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness,” (Lamentations 3:22-23 NKJV). Ethan the Ezrahite has written, “I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever; With my mouth will I make known Your faithfulness to all generations,” (Psalm 89:1 NKJV). Another psalmist has written, “It is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises to Your name, O Most High; To declare Your lovingkindness in the morning, and Your faithfulness every night,” (Psalm 92:1-2). Still another psalmist has declared, “Your faithfulness endures to all generations; You established the earth, and it abides. Your testimonies, which You have commanded, are righteous and very faithful,” (Psalm 119:90 and 138 NKJV).
The Spirit given to us by our steadfast, faithful God can also enable us to become more like Him. “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law,” (Galatians 5:22-23 NKJV).
As we endure the variable weather of spring, let us ask God’s help to become less changeable and more faithful.
•
April or May
Am I like an early April day —
all blue sky and sunshine,
while loosing bitter gusts
on those who dare to open doors?
Please Holy Spirit, breathe into me the gentleness, the warmth, of May.
•
Bible Verses
Psalm 57:7 (NKJV) — My heart is steadfast, O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise.
Psalm 108:1 (NKJV) — O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise, even with my glory.
Hebrews 3:14 (NKJV) — For we have become partakers of Christ if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast to the end.
Hebrews 6:19-20 (NKJV) — This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil, where the forerunner has entered for us, even Jesus, having become High Priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.
Psalm 37:3 (NKJV) — Trust in the Lord, and do good; Dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness.