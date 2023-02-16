“Ash Wednesday is coming up, and I’m not sure how to schedule what I want to do,” Maria said. “I’d really like to go to the early Ash Wednesday service in the morning, but going to work with ashes on my forehead might not be accepted very well.”
“That’s easy,” Polly said. “Just go to the service, but don’t go forward to get the ashes.”
“But my family has always received ashes on Ash Wednesday,” Maria protested. “I hate having to change just because I’m working now.”
“What does working have to do with it?” Sandi asked.
Maria responded, “I know they have a policy about wearing religious jewelry and having stuff about religion on our desks, but I’m not sure exactly how it’s applied. Ashes on my forehead would be much more obvious than a little gold cross necklace.”
“Why can’t you go to an evening service after work?” Gladys asked.
“I have to work too late for that,” Maria sighed.
“You still have some time,” Polly suggested. “Maybe you can talk to someone in the Human Resources Department and find out just what is in their policy. You can also use your computer to find out what the law is about religious discrimination to see if they really can require you not to have the sign of the cross on your forehead at work.”
“I really don’t understand,” Gladys said. “My church always has a service on Ash Wednesday, but we don’t actually use any ashes. What are they for anyway?”
The minister or priest who places the ashes on a person’s forehead often says, “Dust you are, and to dust you shall return,” (See Genesis 3:19.) so the ashes remind us of our mortality. They also represent sorrow and repentance for sin. Receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday indicates we are sorry for our sin, thankful that Jesus washed it away, and want to use the period of Lent to correct faults and grow in faith.
In ancient Israel, deep sorrow and repentance were often shown with literal ashes. Daniel said, “Then I set my face toward the Lord God to make request by prayer and supplications, with fasting, sackcloth, and ashes,” (Daniel 9:3 NKJV). When David wrote a lament to express his deep distress, he cried, “For I have eaten ashes like bread, and mingled my drink with weeping,” (Psalm 102:9 NKJV).
Like many symbols in the Bible, ashes have more than one meaning. In today’s world, they are worn as a sign of our salvation—as an outward sign that our sins have been washed away by the blood of Christ. This salvation was foretold by Isaiah when he wrote, “To console those who mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; That they may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified,” (Isaiah 61:3 NKJV).
Some people fast during Lent, possibly by giving something up for the entire period, or by eliminating meat on certain days, or by skipping certain meals. They may say, “When I think how Jesus suffered for me, I believe I can make this small sacrifice to show my love for Him.”
The way to the resurrection, to Easter, led through the cross. Those who have been “baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death” and buried with Him through baptism into death. Just as “Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father,” we should also “walk in newness of life,” as we are told in Romans 6:3-4.
Let us use the period of Lent to examine our hearts and minds. Let us ask God to help us embrace the new life we have in Christ. With Jesus’ love in our hearts, with His Presence in our lives, we can celebrate Easter with the joy of the redeemed.
•
The Hope of Easter
There could never have been an Easter
If there’d been no Calvary.
Our wondrous hope of eternal life
Was bought with Christ’s agony.
The joy of His resurrection
Couldn’t come before the pain.
We never could know the love of God
If His blood hadn’t cleansed sin’s stain.
So I shouldn’t feel downhearted
And doubt my Savior’s care
When my life is filled with burdens
That, to me, seem quite unfair.
For I know the pain and suffering
Will end in joy divine,
And the cross that I now carry
Lifts me close to my Savior’s side.
So I’ll feel the hope of Easter
When I’m in Gethsemane
As I trust the love that Jesus proved
When He bore the cross for me.
•
No Losing
I can only lose; I can never win
If my heart is black with guilt and sin.
But Jesus’ blood shed on the cross
Has washed away my sin and loss.
I can only win; I can never lose,
If the way of the Lord is the way I choose.
I’ll be safe and secure in my Savior’s love
As I travel on to my home above.
There’s no place for fear; I need not fret,
For Jesus’ love hasn’t failed me yet.
Whether I am here or in Heaven above,
I will be secure in my Savior’s love.
I can only win; there’s no way to lose
When Jesus’ way is the way I choose.
The blood He shed cleans away my sin,
And makes me pure and whole again.
Do you want to win and never lose?
Jesus made a way for you to choose.
Invite Him into your heart today.
Let Him save your soul and guide your way.
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 3:19 (NKJV) — In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.
Romans 6:3-4 (NKJV) — Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? Therefore, we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.