In the last column, we introduced you to a guy named Chris Beck, a retired Navy SEAL who ruined his life by taking trans-gender treatments. We also pointed out that such a momentous decision was approved by a psychologist after a one hour meeting. We quoted Beck, who observed that all this trans-gender crapola “is a billion-dollar industry between psychologists, between surgeries, between hormones, between chemicals, between follow-up treatments.”
We let you know that Beck is doing his best to return to his God-given gender, to the extent possible.
He’s not the only one. According to Fox News medical contributor Doctor Marc Siegel, “As gender-affirming surgery becomes more prevalent, a growing number of people who go through the treatment are choosing to de-transition.”
As Wesley J. Smith, senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism writing in National Review reported, the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare and the Swedish National Agency for Medical and Social Evaluation concluded: “Several factors have pointed towards increased caution in offering hormonal and surgical treatment: insufficient scientific evidence, a yet-to-be-explained increase in the number of people being diagnosed, especially 13–17 years old and with registered sex female at birth, less uniform experience-based knowledge among participating experts than in 2015, and the documented prevalence of de-transition.”
”The moment you mention trans identity, everything else is forgotten,” clinical psychologist Dr. Joseph Burgo told Fox News. “So, you could be suicidal. And if you announce you’re trans, then all of a sudden transition becomes the focus of treatment and addressing all the other things that were going on before then just falls into the background. You see [this] all the time. Everything goes out the window once you identify as trans.”
Here’s how a victim, Luka Hein put it to Doctor Siegel, “It was presented both to me and my parents as, ‘This is your option to fix things or not. There’s not really any other choices. This is the track that you’re going to be on if you want to fix these things.’”
She was 15 years old when they started her on “gender affirming care.” She was 16 years old when these creeps cut off her breasts.
Oh yeah, then there’s this. “I was on psychiatric drugs at the time for depression and anxiety ... I feel like dealing with some of the more underlying issues in depth would have definitely been a better place to start,” Hein said in an interview with Fox News.
“Dealing with that stuff instead of almost sweeping it aside and being like, ‘You’re clearly not in a good place mentally, we’re not going to even consider that you could consent to any of this’ would have been the much better way to go.”
Ya think?
Just so you know, columns like this may soon be verboten because they don’t toe the government-approved line.
Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel (Rimersburg Rules refuses to say a he’s a she but you can give yourself any name you choose, so Rachel it is) Levine addressed the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans last year in May. Speaking about trans-sexualism, Levine said, “We need to use our clinician’s voice to collectively advocate for our tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment.” In other words, pressure tech companies to censor people like Chris Beck, Luka Hein, or even yours truly.
Levine said that “the positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute” and that anyone questioning it is “dangerous to the public health.”
Not in scientific or medical dispute? Re-read the part where Sweden — not Apartheid-era South Africa — Sweden for heaven’s sake, concluded there was “insufficient scientific evidence” for butchering children in the name of gender-affirming care.
Gender-affirming care. What a deal, it’s like three lies for the price of one. Just ask Luka and Chris.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]