Mary Conrad used to give her graduating English class a lengthy reading list. I took up her challenge during the summer of ‘73 and plowed through several recommended books. I don’t remember if Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” was on the list, but I doubt it.
Mrs. Conrad had little patience with hot air disguised as enduring literature. If I had tried reading it at the age of 18, I would have given it up as a bad job and become cheerfully and relatively illiterate for the rest of my life.
I waited until my late 40s to dig through it. I’m not a better person for having done so.
If anyone ever says, “Oh, you simply must read it,” tell him that, no, you don’t.
Still, this awful, terrible, no-good book keeps haunting my thoughts. The heroine, Dagny Taggart, is a railroad executive trying to keep a failing system together. In fact, the wheels are falling off the society around her, but I’ll spare you the rest of the 500 pages of ranting and raving.
Ever since the pandemic, much has been made of all the people stepping away from the workforce. The same thing happened in “Atlas Shrugged.”
Nothing seems to work quite as it should, and everything is behind schedule due to a lack of parts or personnel. Ditto on that in the book.
So, I sometimes rail against this new normal of ours. It’s rather fashionable to do so these days. But I only do that in print and most of the time I follow Atlas’ example and shrug.
It’s mostly technology that gives me fits. And it isn’t as if I don’t know my way around computers and cell phones, either. So many new so-called upgrades don’t work very well.
Still, I don’t really long for the halcyon days of the 1970s or even the 1990s. For example, if your vehicle breaks down in the middle of nowhere, you can call for help on your cell phone instead of walking, alone and in the dark, in search of a pay phone.
If you want to look up some information, you can find books online and download them to your computer. Otherwise, you’d have to get to the library in some way, shuffle through a card catalogue and then hope that one of the five books on the subject is available.
I wrote my first newspaper material in 1987. I had to physically type up the article and then drive it across town to the Centre Daily Ttmes office before deadline. Today, I’ll just send my column as an email attachment to Josh in a matter of seconds.
No matter how much we fuss and fluff, these are still the good old days.
Except when your cell phone suffers a momentary hiccup and there’s no way to sign into your email account, and then it magically heals itself and life is easy again.
A few months ago, my brother’s and my vehicles both had odd warning lights appear on the gauges. And then they disappeared just as suddenly and have never come back on. Our vehicles are different makes and models, and the only thing they have in common is their owners’ last name.
I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it might be aliens.
Heh. That should be good for a few letters to the editor. Tongue-in-cheek humor sometimes gets unexpected reactions.
What is not humorous but sobering is the announcement that McDonald’s is in financial difficulties, will be closing locations and laying off staff. Even Walmart is closing stores more than usual, often because of massive theft.
Crime has been way up since the pandemic, everything from assault to shoplifting to stealing catalytic converters from cars. Folks get held up at gas stations and outside supermarkets in other parts of the country, and the automobile gives miscreants a way to do it here.
So, Ayn Rand’s book has turned out to be oddly prophetic in some ways. The thing is, we still get to decide our future to some extent. Myself, I’m not in the mood to retreat to Galt’s Gulch and live the simple life.
These are certainly unsettling times. There isn’t as much stuff on store shelves and few places are open 24/7 in our small towns anymore.
Like Atlas, I often shrug. We can adapt and innovate rather than give into Randian despair. Besides, we always have something to talk about, even if it’s all the strange stuff going on.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]