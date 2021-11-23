Two years ago we had our driveway paved and when we did, the paving left a small section of asphalt missing where the drive meets our garage door. Last year, since our living room is over the garage, in the late fall we heard rodents running around below. A few glue traps netted a mouse and the rattling around ceased. But this year something far worse happened. A squirrel slipped under the gap and took up residence in our garage.
The thing is, its not just a matter of the noise or droppings — we park our vehicles in the garage and the squirrels will chew on the wiring of your vehicles. And it’s getting cold. So, we set out glue traps with peanut butter. Nothing. We bought these sonic rodent repellers and plugged them in. The results were encouraging. The first night we heard the squirrel freaking out, crashing into tools, seemingly disoriented. The next day we left the garage door open, figuring the squirrel would high tail it out of the garage to less sonicly annoying places. With the door open, we closed all the gaps using cold patch asphalt and at the end of the day closed the door.
Guess what? The idiot squirrel, much like residents of Democrat-run cities, was too stupid to leave and instead starved to death in our garage. And began to stink. Any of this sound like LA? Or Baltimore? As we mentioned earlier, our living room is over our garage so our living room began to stink. Unlike LA or Baltimore, Rimersburg Rules spent some of yesterday and much of today trying to clean up — pulling down the garage insulation — all of which means we haven’t been working on our column which means you get an off the cuff “squirrel column.”
So, since “the nationwide average gas price has risen to over $3-per-gallon for the first time in six years, according to AAA, gas stations in the Carolinas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia and a number of other states are reporting being out of fuel, thanks in large part to panic-buying, as reported by Spectrum News. What’s a government to do? Well first you shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and then, when prices spike and supply falls, you ... order a study to shut down “Line 5.” As reported in the Daily Caller, “Line 5 carries about 540,000 barrels of oil and gas per day from Canada to Michigan, according to the pipeline’s operator, Enbridge. The pipeline provides energy to several Midwestern states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.”
What’s with the illegal alien invasion? As reported by the New York Times in October 2021, “Migrants were encountered 1.7 million times in the last 12 months, the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.” So what do you do? “After several days of confusion and conflicting messages, President Joe Biden now admits that his administration is, in fact, negotiating payments to the families of illegal immigrants who were separated at the border under previous administrations. News broke last week that the Biden administration was contemplating a settlement that would pay around $450,000 per person to immigrant families that were split up at the border,” reported Blaze Media.
As reported by the New York Post, “Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick to be the comptroller of the currency, was filmed calling coal, oil and gas “troubled industries” in which “a lot of the small players … are going to probably go bankrupt.”
“At least, we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?” she said in the now-viral clip.
Keep that in mind when you’re filling up you gas tank or paying your January heating bill.
Our current government is very squirrel like.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]