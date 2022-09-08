The thing that strikes me the most these days is how happy people are to be out and about again. County fairs, farmer’s markets, athletic events and public entertainment are real treats.
I could afford to do the social distancing thing during the pandemic without too much trouble. That was a very good thing, because I ended up spending another seven months marooned at home due to a health issue.
So, my physical health is just fine. On the other hand, my social skills have kind of shriveled a bit. As a result, some days feel exactly like the first day of eighth grade over and over again.
For example, just how funny is the joke and how loudly should I laugh? Am I standing up straight? Should I smile at that person, simply nod or, even worse, return the stink eye thrown my way?
I don’t know. With the way the world is looking these days, I don’t think we have the luxury of bestowing the stink eye on one another.
Nor should we be plastering scatological stuff on billboards on the outskirts of town. Wow, that’s a great way to make a first impression on visitors, isn’t it?
Generally speaking, “scatological” refers to something having to do with bodily functions. For a more in-depth definition, you could look it up in a dictionary.
I think one of those Pennsylvania green-and-white No Littering signs would look dandy nearby. It would be the perfect touch, kind of like putting Cool Whip on a Jell-O salad.
Maybe some people find it amusing on an eighth-grade level, but eighth grade was a long time ago for most of us and we moved on. You can find yourself inundated with this kind of stuff on social media, but it is an easy thing to delete and block it.
Otherwise, everybody is pretty much aware of the other guy’s political leanings. Shoving them in the public’s face all the time is tiresome. Including a heapin’ helpin’ of potty humor on a billboard is just trashy.
How did my home area sink to this level in the past several years? It wasn’t that long ago that you would never see a billboard like that.
First, most people had better sense — and taste. Second, any sign business with pretensions of being professional would have said, “Are you kidding me?”
As a side note, I feel like wearing white gloves and a flowery hat while writing this. I mean, don’t I sound like Aunt Bee scolding Andy (Taylor) Griffith? I sure hope so.
It’s a strange thing. As a member of the media for, uh, 35 years, I share Thomas Jefferson’s love of free speech and a free press. Heck, these are guaranteed in the Bill of Rights.
On the other hand, one person’s rights end where another guy’s rights begin. But the thing is, you have to keep working and earning the guarantees contained in the Constitution. If you don’t, the world devolves into an eighth-grade food fight in the cafeteria.
In the end, guess where all that flung Cool Whip and Jell-O end up? That is a mess too awful to think about for long.
Look. Littering is prohibited by state law. Depicting bodily fluids on a political billboard is in the same category.
If you really care about our communities, commonwealth and nation as much as you keep telling us, don’t be doing things like this. You make the rest of us, and yourself, look bad.
I don’t know. If I were a business looking for a place to set up a new factory or store, I’d take note of how the locals express themselves. That’s a pretty good indicator of educational and intellectual prowess.
Potty humor tends to put you somewhere below average.
In the end, I can’t believe that I am the only person in the area who is appalled by this billboard. For the record, my pearl necklaces stay in my jewelry box and I haven’t clutched them in quite some time. I don’t even pretend to be a maven of good taste, but there are limits to one’s tolerance.
I don’t think that I’m wrong for saying this out loud, as it were. I always believed that we were better than this.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]