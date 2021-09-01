Dear Gayle,
Every day when I walk into work I feel like I’ve walked into my daughter’s pre-school class. I am appalled at how certain adults’ behaviors in the 21st century are like children’s. They don’t follow instructions, don’t think about other people’s feelings, do back-biting and gossiping, and don’t even remember to wash their hands after using the restroom. Do they think we can’t hear that the sink was never turned on?
Are we becoming such an internetting, phone-texting society that we can’t function normally anymore? I’m ready to go back to the “Mayberry” days. We used to talk across the back fence. You neighbored. You rode your bike up and down the street only as far as you were allowed. I was allowed to go as far as the local drug store where the pharmacist, if he wasn’t busy, would throw pennies at me joking that he was trying to hit me. I would scramble to collect them and take them home to show my mother. On hot evenings, Dad wanted to stay out on the porch and Mom would call to him that it was dark and he needed to come inside before someone from the bar nearby would come and steal him. “Don’t worry, Dear,” he would say back, “If anyone takes me they’ll end up bringing me right back to you.” Greeting cards? Now everyone sends electronic ones. Can’t check the envelope for birthday cash.
Yes, I want to go back to the Mayberry way of life. Anybody ready to go with me?
— Already Packing
Dear Packing,
You are definitely not alone. I think that this nostalgia is the reason behind the popularity of such shows as those on TV Land, Cozi and Me TV. Things change, and many of those changes will be unwelcome, even unsettling. While every generation has this sense of change, it is likely far more pronounced if only because of the vast and rapid advancements of technology.
You indicate that your current concerns are not so much with today’s children as with the young adults who were yesterday’s children. I have some concerns of my own based on recent experiences. First, when a young woman handed me one dollar too much in change one afternoon at a store, I told her about the overage, and handed a dollar back to be put back into the cash register. She acted as though I had just inconvenienced her greatly as she threw it back in. A few months later, I had a 28-year-old man ask me to write out information for something we had spoken of which interested him. He wanted to look into it further. I was busy writing it for him when he interrupted me to apologize and say that he needed me to be printing and not writing as he had never been taught to read and write in cursive. I told him it would take me too long to print all of that, but that I would gladly spend that amount of time with him teaching him to read cursive. He allowed me to do so. This weekend, I was at an area festival where I purchased something costing $14. I handed the young woman a twenty. She got out her hand-held calculator and made some entries, then handed me a five and a one dollar bill.
While these and other incidents I have experienced could all be coincidental flukes, I have to wonder if my gut reaction, which was to think, “Boy! Are we in trouble as a country…” may have been on the money. I think about the start of education in our country. We take public education for granted, but at one time, just about anyone could open a school, and provided that parents were willing to pay you and to entrust the educational futures of their children to you, you would own your own business. You would be a teacher. Families too poor for this option would teach their children basics themselves — if they could. Few persons were receiving a quality education, and this kept the classes divided.
Not for one moment do I imply that teachers are not doing the best they can for those in their charge, but above them are decisions that can greatly affect what is allowed to be taught. What it comes down to is that parents and those in charge of our younger citizens during non-school hours are still the checkpoint for what is being learned, and what remains to be learned, even if those additional education pieces have to be taught at home. As I recall, even Opie needed some bit of home tutoring at one point… (I looked it up; episode 30 in season six titled, “Opie Flunks Arithmetic.”)
By the way, I was in a store restroom today when two different people came in to use the facilities, then left quickly without going near a sink. Obviously, we all need to be keeping our hand sanitizers at the ready, virus or not.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]