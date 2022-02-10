The New York Daily News told us the 2020 Presidential Election, according to “experts from both parties ... was the freest, fairest and most accurately counted presidential vote in U.S. history.” The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency told us it was “the most secure in American history.”
Nevertheless, “President Trump continued to spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in key battleground states,” reported CBS News.
Baseless?
If Time magazine’s “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” placed CBS’s accusation in serious doubt, Mollie Hemingway’s, “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” puts it on life support.
According to “Rigged,” COVID was used as an excuse for a massive increase in absentee and early voting. Almost 50 percent of voters voted by mail, and another 25 percent voted early.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, funded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg gave over $400 million to nonprofit groups involved in “securing” the 2020 election. The money was funneled through a Democrat organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL).
CTCL passed out the money to election officials and local governments across the country, claiming the grants were used for COVID protection. Not really. As quoted in Hillsdale College’s Imprimis, “According to the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), Georgia received more than $31 million in Zuckerbucks, one of the highest amounts in the country. The three Georgia counties that received the most money spent only 1.3 percent of it on personal protective equipment. The rest was spent on salaries, laptops, vehicle rentals, attorney fees for public records requests, mail-in balloting, and other measures that allowed elections offices to hire activists to work the election. Not all Georgia counties received CTCL funding. Of those that did, Trump-voting counties received an average of $1.91 per registered voter, compared to $7.13 per registered voter in Biden-voting counties.”
Guess what happened in Georgia? Counties that didn’t get any Zuckerberg money had about the same vote percentages for Trump in 2020 as in 2016. But those Democrat-controlled counties that did get Zuckerberg money moved an average of 2.3 percentage points further toward Biden and the Democrats in 2020 from where they were in 2016. In 2016 Trump won Georgia by more than five points, but “lost” it by three-tenths of a point in 2020.
The Zuckerberg money went everywhere, but let’s look at Wisconsin, where Trump “lost” by just over 20,000 votes. The CTCL gave $6.3 million to Racine, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha, but there were strings attached. In fact the Democrat CTCL had to approve how the money was spent. The result? Outside Democrat groups, Power the Polls, the Mikva Challenge, the Brennan Center and others were involved in everything from ballot curing, recruiting poll workers, get-out-the-vote efforts, “post election audits” and more.
In Green Bay, an out-of-state Democratic activist named Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein took over “much of Green Bay’s election planning from the official charged with running the election, Green Bay Clerk Kris Teske.” The guy ended up writing the rules. Here’s one of his emails: “By Monday, I’ll have our edits on the absentee voting instructions ... I’ll create a flowchart for the vote-by-mail processing that we will be able to share with both inspectors and also observers.”
Spitzer-Rubenstein also had keys to the central counting facility and access to all the machines before election night.
Sandy Juno, Green Bay’s County clerk testified, “He was touching the ballots. He had access to see how the votes were counted ... I would really like to think that when we talk about security of elections, we’re talking about more than just the security of the internet. You know, it has to be security of the physical location, where you’re not giving a third party keys to where you have your election equipment.”
Do Trump’s election claims sound “baseless” to you?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]