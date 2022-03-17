I need to give a shout-out to the Redbank Valley basketball teams this week. As with the football team last fall, the kids did a bang-up job while competing against teams that you never see in our venerable Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. If anything, the winter season was even more “interesting” than the fall due to the Omicron variant of the erstwhile ongoing health crisis, aka the Pandemic.
I could say all the same uplifting and laudatory things about any school district within the L-V coverage area and beyond. Readers from Union, Keystone, A-C Valley, C-L and elsewhere will have to pardon me, because I’ve been a Redbank Valley basketball fan for a very long time.
Back in the late ‘60s, Redbank’s boys’ team seemed to be stuck in rebuilding-year mode for several years in a row. Season records were abysmal. And then along came Pete White.
“My first year coaching the team, our record was 2-20, and the two wins were because we played Elderton twice. The next year’s record was 1-21 because we only played Elderton once,” he once said during a pep rally, circa 1973.
I was in junior high at the time and still went to nearly every game, win or lose. I liked the game but still hadn’t developed a connoisseur’s eye. I had no idea what those guys were doing wrong, but it was about to get much better.
In the following years, the seasons’ scores started getting much better. Attendance at games picked up a lot, and the Redbank Valley pep band started showing up. Championships were won and trophies handed out.
Before we knew it, Redbank and the surrounding schools put together girls’ teams. During that first year, which must have been 1970, our girls really didn’t have uniforms, making do with red-and-white cloth pinnies. If you haven’t thought about those in a while, pinnies are like vests that tie at the shoulders and sides.
I don’t remember the season records and game scores from those days, but the scores tended to be low. A representative score was something like 28-20. Remembering those days, I always chuckle when I see how many points today’s girls rack up.
Back in those good ol’ days, schools started fielding girls’ teams once we were able to use a five-person team rather than the old-fashion six-player squad. To us, the game became a lot more interesting.
Prior to 1970 or so, the six-player game was regulation for girls, as it had been for several decades. I have never seen a photo for a local girls’ basketball team from the 1920s, but I have seen a few for other schools. The six-player squads looked rather dainty in their bloomers, black stockings and mob caps.
I wish I were kidding about that, but I’m not. There are things that even my fertile imagination can’t dream up. In the long run, cloth pinnies were definitely a step up.
But girls playing competitive basketball, in public yet, was still a novelty in the early ‘70s. The teams started drawing larger crowds, and the most supportive fans turned out to be members of the Redbank boys’ basketball team.
Fifty years later, thank you, guys.
Not everyone was in the girls’ corner, though. Male chauvinism was in full flower, and female athletes often got an earful of their scorn. Coach Jean McComb’s advice was to “develop the skin of an elephant” and just ignore those nasty boys.
Now, this little throwaway remark took on a life of its own. While the Redbank girls’ official mascot remained the Lady Bulldog, the unofficial one was an inflatable pachyderm, Elefante. He accompanied the team on bus rides to games, often hoisted aloft and carried triumphantly during pep rallies.
Elephant paraphernalia showed up in the strangest forms. Some of the girls found pachyderm-theme embroidered patches. Somebody else had an elephant charm bracelet.
In the spring of 1973, girls’ basketball had arrived. Teams from all the Keystone Shortway schools sat as equals with their male counterparts at the annual basketball awards banquet.
It seems strange to think that there was a time when there weren’t many, or any, girls’ sports teams in our area high schools. I think there may have been a softball team here and there, but that was it.
And now we have girls’ basketball, soccer, track and other sports teams out there. I may not catch a lot of games or meets, but I do read the scores and keep an eye on things. And I smile a lot.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]