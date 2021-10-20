This will be a very special column. The background to it is that, in the past two months, I have experienced the deaths of eight people with whom I have been acquainted.
Some were neighbors, some were friends, one was a relative. Three died of COVID having never gotten vaccine shots. My sister-in-law and a friend of mine both died of a liver ailment more commonly believed to be caused by alcohol abuse, yet neither ever drank. I discovered that this is more common than we had once thought. Two died of cancer. All will be missed.
While the above is a not-so-subtle plea to reconsider getting a COVID vaccination if you have not already done so, it is one more thing as well. It is a plea to write a will naming, if nothing else, who will be the executor of your estate should you die. If you are at least 18 years old, you should have this very adult document. It can cost you to have a will drawn up through an attorney, and if you have property and/or children, that may be the best way to go. But we live in the computer age, and you could probably download samples of such documents to pick and choose the wording that best suits you, forming your own version. Sign it in front of witnesses who will also sign it. It can be copied, but the original should be left with trusted others, or filed legally. Someone needs always to know where it is, including you should you need to update it, so don’t forget where you put it. No matter what else you do or do not have in that will, please name that executor, and a person to be the back-up if the first one named cannot do the job for whatever reason.
A second document you need to consider seriously if you are an adult, is Power of Attorney (POA). In Pennsylvania, this power is split into medical power of attorney, so choose someone who understands medical issues reasonably well, and legal power of attorney, so choose someone who could be counted on to pay your bills and manage your accounts for you if you ever become too incapacitated to do these things for yourself. You can give both powers to a single individual, but you must say so in the document.
Please know that power of attorney dies with you at the very moment you do. This is why it is so important to name an executor whose job begins at that same moment. You could name the same individual, and you might name someone who is the first to succeed you when you die, but without that paper, that person’s job to close out all of your business transactions and pay your debts will be greatly hampered, and some things may not go the way you would have wanted.
Keep in mind, that you can change your mind later as life changes, and you can name a new person to have POA for you, or to be the executor of your estate, should you choose. The document with the most recent date is the one that will be honored. If you die with life insurance, but have never named someone to manage all the money, it could make life very frustrating and even disappointing for someone you care about who cared about you. Do not allow that to happen.
As you may have guessed, I have been going through an experience in these past few weeks to remind me of why this is so important. It is my sincere wish for you that you never have to discover this for yourself in a negative way, and that you never, by neglecting to take care of this issue, put someone else through the frustration that accompanies this lesson when learned the hard way. There are agencies in your area that can help you with this. Ask around to learn who and what they are, then call them or go there. You do not want people’s memories of you to be tainted by their memory of what they were put through by bureaucracy after your passing.
And finally, just a quick point of grammar: when someone dies, we say that they have passed, not past. They may indeed have had quite a past, but that past may have nothing to do with why they have passed away. Please also send a card to those survivors you know who will be grieving. Those cards really are appreciated. Two I received recently made tears come to my eyes.
While I realize that this week’s column was not uplifting, it has information that is important. Some people put off taking care of this duty because they do not know how to choose the best person for the job, or because they think they will jinx their lives by talking about their own passing. Get past that. Take care of this now; of my eight referenced losses, seven would have been considered “before their time” referencing only their ages. You are welcome.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or email gaylewright@mail.com.]